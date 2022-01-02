Yes, Elden Ring is going to be as brutal as you think – and maybe a little bit more

When Elden Ring showed himself up close for the first time, it certainly hit his dark fantasy vibe that sounded a little less overwhelming than those of previous works by From Software signed Hidetaka Miyazaki. Could it be a way of emphasizing a less gloomy than expected, verdant and sometimes bucolic game context? According to what has been revealed in the past few hours, one would say no.

The title, which will be released this year for next February, has in fact just been evaluated by the ESRB, the American body corresponding to our PEGI, which is responsible for judging the contents of a video game to assign the age range. ideal for its use.

Well, according to this assessment, the player will not only be able to use weapons of different kinds, but will also have a fairly representation clear of violence, with even some mutilations and the possibility of keep some amputated parts, such as fingers and tongues, as equipment.

Translating the evaluation in its entirety, we read:

“This is an action RPG in which players take on the role of a character who tries to find a magical ring and become the Elden Lord. From a third-person perspective, players explore environments, collect items, and battle various enemies (such as knights and imaginative creatures) in close combat. Players use swords, spears, axes, arrows and magic against enemies; the combat is underlined by cries of pain, splashes of blood and sound effects for impacts; Collectables include severed fingers and severed tongues; a boss character is represented amputating his arm; there are of amputated arms dangling from a ceiling. During the game, a humanoid monster is shown partially naked, with scars covering its breasts and pelvic area. The word ‘sh * t’ appears in the dialogues ».

In short, it would seem that the concept of amputated parts is very present within Elden Ring, almost echoing the fact that even the power, in the fragments of the ring to be recovered, is in its own way divided into several parts along the lands that we will explore.

Here, by the way.

Indeed, it is also worth mentioning that the theme was introduced from the very first materials of the game, with screenshots showing the aforementioned amputated arms.

In the past few hours, From Software itself had proudly expressed itself on its next production, underlining how it expects it to be simply its “Best game ever”. A vision widely shared also by the author Hidetaka Miyazaki, who however… will not play Elden Ring.

Waiting for the release, set on PC, PlayStation and Xbox for next February 25, the first information suggests that the game could have a generous weight, but not prohibitive. And to deceive the wait itself, or to make it perhaps more unbearable, as always, we recommend that you read our article with your first impressions and lots of gameplay after trying it first hand Elden Ring on PS5.