Yes, it is sexual violence even if it occurs in marriage

The shock sentence of a PM from Benevento highlights a problem that is still too often underestimated today: marital rape.

Sometimes, the enemy lives under our own roof. Sometimes, we are so caught up in figuring out how to defend ourselves from all the evils in the world, that we don’t realize that the most dangerous of all sleeps right next to us. Or, when we realize it, it’s always there those who try to convince us otherwise, diminishing the experience reported or, better, denounced. It happened to Benevento, where a magistrate (woman) has dismissed the complaints filed by a woman against her husband, guilty, among other things, of having it forced into non-consensual sexual intercourse, providing absurd and intolerable justifications for this abusive behavior.

The fact and the shock statements of the PM

TO Benevento, a woman finally finds the courage to denounce the abuses and abuses inflicted by her husband in these years. The victim reports that she owed herself subjecting to sexual intercourse against one’s will and, in the complaint, he even mentions an episode in which, during a family dinner, in front of the astonished and frightened gaze of the children, the husband in question, after having heard news about the umpteenth case of femicide in Italy, he grabbed the knife and pointed it at his wife’s throat, stating – almost with pride – that sooner or later he would be the protagonist of a service similar to the news.

Faced with similar statements, one would expect full understanding towards the victim it’s a tough stance against the executioner. But, as experience teaches us, reality does not always prove to be up to expectations and so it happens that the PM of the court of Benevento in charge of dealing with the case he decides to file it by asserting that it is a husband’s right to “overcome the minimum resistance that every woman, in the course of a stable and lasting relationship, tends to exercise when a husband attempts a sexual approach” and further adding that “Carnal facts” such as these must “be reduced in their scope” since they occurred “in a phase of the marital relationship in which ‘she’ seriously questioned the relationship, meditating on separation”. On the threats, however, the magistrate confines herself to recognizing his “bad taste”, in the full belief that her husband was only “joking”.

“A reasoning that leaves you astonished and perplexed”, as Michele Sarno, the woman’s lawyer, will say at the end of the sentence, giving voice to dismay of all those who witnessed the magistrate’s decision astonished or simply heard about it later.

Legitimate the culture of rape (also) within the walls of the house

From the words of the PM, it emerges a serious problem that has not yet been sufficiently addressed. We are talking about the so-called “Marital rape”, or rather than that rape that is consumed within a wedding and that, for this reason, it is more difficult to recognize both on a personal and institutional level. In reality, although little is said about it, similar episodes are not that rare as you would expect. The widespread idea that the sex fall within those that are considered essential marital duties and it patriarchal mold of the society in which we live do nothing but validate the culture of rape even within the walls of the home, legitimizing men to treat their wives and companions like inanimate objects owned by them e distorting the public and private perception of what is right and wrong within the marriage bond. The same women sometimes struggle to give due gravity to certain abuses, as they are mistakenly convinced that these fall within the rights of the husband.

Furthermore, the absence of a public debate that addresses the issue seriously, highlighting the problematic aspects, contributes to foment general confusion on the concrete possibility that in a marriage one can actually speak of rape.

Without considering the unhealthy idea that culture, especially cinematic, helped to convey in the years according to which men, by nature, have a higher sexual desire than women and that, for this reason, it is normal and legitimate that the former insist until exhaustion that the refusal manifested by the latter turns into assent, instead of stopping in front of the first no. To make the situation worse they think about it years and years of wrong teaching with which to girls, deprived of proper sex education, it was made to believe from an early age to have to please men and having to put the wishes of others first at the expense of your own, even when it comes to sex.

Marital rape is a crime and as such must be punished

However, it comes down to an argument that cannot and must not leave room for doubt of all sorts, especially if we consider that supporters of femicide are in most cases husbands, partners (36%) or boyfriends (20%) of the victims and that, on average, according to the statistics of the Central Criminal Police Department, they are 11 rapes reported daily by women. The answer is only one then: yes, it is sexual violence even if it occurs within a marriage. An aggression, in fact, – even carnal – remains such regardless of the type of relationship in which it was perpetrated. Yes, even when the aggressor is the one with whom you are married.

And to say it is not us, but the Italian Court of Cassation. Starting since the 70s, in fact, the Supreme Court ruled that the marriage union does not in any way constitute a pretext with which to impose unwanted sexual services on the partner. On the contrary, Article 577 even provides for the aggravantand in cases in which these attacks are perpetrated by the spouse, even if separated and domiciled in a different home. Furthermore, it is not necessary for the victim to have obvious injuries on the body or who has tried to break free from the aggressor in a decisive manner since this attitude could find its raison d’etre in the state of terror in which the latter concerned at the time of the violence.

Education is the real solution

So, the first step in solving this problem is to recognize its existence. Secondly, it is necessary work seriously on sex and romance education programs, to be given to boys and girls from an early age, to teach them basic concepts, but sometimes ignored, like empathy, respect for the boundaries of others, consent, and to recognize the one’s right to self-determination and, consequently, to make it respected regardless of the expectations of others.