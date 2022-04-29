Yes, Selena Gomez sings in Spanish for ‘Revelation’

Selena Gomez is one of today’s biggest stars, conquering the film, television, music, and makeup industries. It’s undeniable that Gomez has talent, but did you know that the star can also sing in Spanish?

Selena Gomez wanted to release ‘Revelation’ for years

Selena Gomez | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

His 2021 EP, revelation, is the star’s first long-term Spanish project. However, he has recorded songs in Spanish before, such as Spanish versions of his songs “Who Says” and “A Year Without Rain”.

Gomex also released a remixed version of “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” by her namesake Selena Quintanilla, where she also sang in Spanish. More recently, he has collaborated with other Latin artists, such as Cardi B, Ozuna, and Puerto Rican producer Tainy.

Gómez grew up speaking Spanish, but his ability to speak the language faded as he got older and he didn’t speak it as often as he used to.

revelation It was a project that the singer had wanted to launch for years, but her busy schedule of filming and touring her albums meant that she couldn’t dedicate the time she wanted to the EP.

“This has been something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I’m very, very proud of my heritage, and I really felt like I wanted to make this happen,” Gomez said in an interview with Zane Lowe. “Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music globally that makes people feel things, you know?”

How Selena Gomez prepared to record ‘Revelation’

As the world slowed down in 2020 after the pandemic lockdowns, Gomez finally had time to focus on the Spanish EP. Since the star is not fluent, Gomez decided to enlist the help of a translator and vocal coach while he created the songs for revelation.

One of the things I wanted to work on was the vocabulary that I would use in the songs. Gómez did not want to use perfect Spanish; instead, he focused on learning Spanish slang and colloquial phrases.

Your hard work on revelation paid The EP debuted at number 22 on the Billboard 200, selling 23,000 units in the first week of its release. This debut was the highest-selling week for a Latin music album by a woman since Shakira’s album in 2017. Golden.

The music video for the EP’s lead single, “De Una Vez”, was nominated for Best Short Form Music Video at the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. revelation it was also nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Selena Gomez has had a personal connection to the project.

The music on the EP was deeply personal to Gomez. In addition to being a way to honor her heritage, the singer also saw it as a way to connect with other Latin Americans. Her paternal grandparents were undocumented Mexican immigrants, and Gomez said the family lived in fear of her deportation for years.

With revelationGomez wanted to connect with fans who have experienced the same things. She told the Los Angeles Times that she thought, “Maybe embracing that part of me can be a source of healing for someone else.”

Gomez is a huge star nowadays, appearing in star-studded projects and releasing hit albums. revelation has shown the world that no matter the language, Gomez can deliver a hit song.

