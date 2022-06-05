“Yes, that’s how I stay skinny”

This time he was not on the set. The fat and the skinnyhis daily show with Raúl de Molina where they tell almost everything. On this occasion, Lili Estefan was walking through the streets of Miami when the comedian Carlos Hernandez He approached her to ask a question of his own.

Microphone in hands and with the phrase well formulated, he launched it right there. “What are your tips to be in shape, to be so skinny?” He questioned before the attentive gaze of the driver, who was very mischievous and did not take long to answer him.

“Easy. Sex every day at the same time whether or not the husband is at home,” she said with the most fun looking at the camera and letting out several laughs.

The moment was shared by the news and entertainment site Only in Dade to which a lot of people quickly reacted, including Lili herself, who could not believe what she told herself. “But my God, what a barbarity I have said! Who understood?” She joked.

Shortly after, the beautiful presenter decided to also publish it on her Instagram account, generating endless funny and comical comments from friends, colleagues and anonymous.

JB Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images

Although it was all a mischievous joke by the 55-year-old communicator, the truth is that many of her followers agreed with this recipe to stay online and happy.

