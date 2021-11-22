yes to advance payment, but the work must be completed

Superbonus, the credit assignment once you reach a SAL of at least 30 percent does not negate the obligation to complete the work.

If on the one hand the advance payment of advance payments allows you to recover the recognized deduction earlier, by transferring the credit or discounting the invoice, for the purposes of consolidating the right to the benefit, it remains essential complete 100 percent of the work budgeted.

To highlight it is the Undersecretary of the MEF, Federico Freni, during the replies to the questions in the Finance Committee of the Chamber of November 17, 2021. A rule that applies not only to the superbonus, but other home tax bonuses as well, as already highlighted in relation to the 90 percent facades bonus.

In the event of failure to complete the work, the right to tax deduction is therefore no longer valid and the portion already used in relation to the progress of the work (SAL) must be returned plus penalties and interest.

Superbonus, credit transfer and SAL: yes to advance payment, but the works must be completed

According to the provisions of paragraph 1-bis, article 121 of the Relaunch decree, the option relating to credit assignment and at discount on invoice can be exercised in relation to each SAL, no more than two and provided that each work progress status refers to at least 30 percent of the overall intervention as regards the superbonus.

General rules for which, in practice, continuous clarifications are necessary, the last of which was provided during the questions in the Finance Committee of the Chamber of 17 November 2021.

The question addressed to the MEF specifically concerns the super bonus of 110 percent and the consequences envisaged if, after the payment of advances upon reaching a SAL of 30 per cent and following the assignment of the credit, the taxpayer fails to complete 100 percent of the work budgeted.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy points out that the possibility of anticipating the use of the subsidy in relation to the SAL, by opting for the transfer of credit or the discount on the invoice, does not invalidate theobligation to complete the works:

“Failure to carry out the interventions, as well as the possible absence of other requisites required by the standard – such as, among others, the achievement of the performance objectives required in terms of energy saving or anti-seismic – will determine the recovery of the deduction unduly used, albeit in the alternative modality of the discount on the invoice / transfer of the tax credit, plus the interest and penalties referred to in article 13 of the legislative decree 18 December 1997, n. 471. “

The supplier who applied the discount, as well as i transferees of the credit received, will also be considered jointly and severally liable with the beneficiary taxpayer for the payment of the amount corresponding to the deduction used and not due, as well as the related interest.

Answer to the question in the Finance Committee of the House of November 17, 2021 5-07055 Fragomeli: Clarifications for access to tax benefits pursuant to law decree no. 34 of 2020 by taxpayers with reference to the progress of the works

Superbonus, SAL and credit transfer: the date of incurring the expenses counts for the deduction

In his speech on November 17, 2021, the Undersecretary of the MEF highlights a further aspect worth noting: the super bonus of 110 percent it is up to in relation to period of incurring expenses, “On the other hand, the date of completion of the facilitated interventions is indifferent.”

This is a clear specification which, although it was already known, appears particularly interesting in light of the different terms for the use of the 110 per cent superbonus provided for by the 2022 Budget Law.

The advance payment of expenses, with the possibility of exercising the options for the transfer of credit and the discount on the invoice through the SAL mechanism, allows you to “save” the right to benefit from the subsidy regardless of the date of completion of the work.

Articles 119 and 121 of the Relaunch decree do not set a deadline by which to complete the work, it being understood that it is in any case necessary that the interventions be completed in full. A fundamental requirement to “crystallize” the right to tax deduction, which had already been highlighted in relation to the advance payments relating to the facades bonus.

The MEF now consolidates its interpretation which, unequivocally, also applies in relation to the works falling within the super bonus of 110 per cent. The SAL mechanism facilitates access to the deduction, but without discounts on the conditions to be respected.