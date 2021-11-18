World

yes to chemical castration for serial rapists

The law provides that the government of Pakistan should establish special national courts to speed up rape trials and ensure that sexual abuse cases are resolved “quickly, preferably within four months”.

The perpetrators of gang rape will be sentenced to death or life imprisonment. Less than 3% of sexual assault or rape cases result in a conviction in Pakistan.

Chemical castration– the use of drugs to reduce libido or sexual activity – is legal in countries including South Korea, Poland, the Czech Republic, and some US states. According to Amnesty International, however, this is a “cruel and inhumane” practice, while the Pakistani authorities “should focus on reforms that address the root causes of sexual violence and give victims the justice they deserve,” said the organization.


