Yes to compulsory vaccination, otherwise the pandemic will never end

The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, updates today Sunday 21 November. The numbers of today’s bulletin: 1,261 new cases in Veneto, 521 in Tuscany, 118 in Puglia. Intensive care admissions stable, +105 in the medical area. Report Iss: “Vaccinated protection has dropped from 95% to 82% for over 6 months”. The regions ask that the validity of the Green Pass does not exceed 9 months. Reinforced green certification could only allow vaccinated and recovered people access to restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums and stadiums. Three thousand people without masks at the Circus Maximus in Rome at the No Green Pass procession. In Milan, tensions between the demonstrators and the police.

In the world, the fourth wave is scary: Austria has imposed a general lockdown for 20 days, announcing the vaccination obligation since February. Saxony closes bars and nightclubs and cancels Christmas markets to avoid a new lockdown, while Rki raises the alarm for the fifth wave of the pandemic arriving in Germany. For the WHO in Europe, another 500 thousand people of Covid could die by March without new measures.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on