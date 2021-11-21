Yes to compulsory vaccination, otherwise the pandemic will never end
The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, updates today Sunday 21 November. The numbers of today’s bulletin: 1,261 new cases in Veneto, 521 in Tuscany, 118 in Puglia. Intensive care admissions stable, +105 in the medical area. Report Iss: “Vaccinated protection has dropped from 95% to 82% for over 6 months”. The regions ask that the validity of the Green Pass does not exceed 9 months. Reinforced green certification could only allow vaccinated and recovered people access to restaurants, cinemas, theaters, museums and stadiums. Three thousand people without masks at the Circus Maximus in Rome at the No Green Pass procession. In Milan, tensions between the demonstrators and the police.
In the world, the fourth wave is scary: Austria has imposed a general lockdown for 20 days, announcing the vaccination obligation since February. Saxony closes bars and nightclubs and cancels Christmas markets to avoid a new lockdown, while Rki raises the alarm for the fifth wave of the pandemic arriving in Germany. For the WHO in Europe, another 500 thousand people of Covid could die by March without new measures.
In New Zealand, the government enlists street gangs for the anti-covid vaccination campaign
Covid Tuscany, today 521 new cases and 3 deaths
In Tuscany there are 521 new Covid cases registered today on 9,616 molecular swabs and 20,265 rapid antigenic swabs: 502 confirmed with molecular swab and 19 by rapid antigenic test. The currently positive are 8,180 today, + 4.2% compared to yesterday. There are 292 hospitalized (5 fewer than yesterday), of which 39 are in intensive care (1 fewer). Today there are 3 new deaths: 2 men and one woman with an average age of 80.7 years.
Veneto, 1,261 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours
In Veneto in the last 24 hours 1,261 new positives for the virus have been ascertained, compared to 1,928 yesterday, a figure that brings the total number of infected since the beginning of the epidemic over half a million, to 500,801. The total number of victims also rises to 11,907 (+2). Yesterday there were 13. The report of the Region reports. The number of current positives is growing, 21,152 (+662), and the number of patients hospitalized in ordinary wards also rises, 375 (+19). On the other hand, the figure for hospitalizations, 69, in intensive care is stable.
Altems, for the third week + 20% covid deaths
“For the third consecutive week we record a 20% increase in the mortality figure ‘for Covid. It is the vast majority of unvaccinated, whose average age drops to about 60 years. At the third week, which is ongoing and confirms these numbers, this trend becomes a trend “. This was said to ANSA by Amerigo Cicchetti, director of Altems, the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems of the Catholic University of Rome. According to Cicchetti, to reverse the trend it is necessary to “intervene immediately” and the first measure is “to strongly encourage third doses, even by reopening the hubs of the metropolises which have just closed”.
Toti: “Christmas is open and not closed, we owe it to vaccinated citizens”
“I also reiterated yesterday to the Government that there is no time to waste, that it is necessary to take measures immediately to give certainties to the entire economic sector and to businesses, telling them that it will be an open Christmas and not closed. We must let citizens know who have done their duty and who have been vaccinated that their bars, their businesses, their restaurants and their social life can go on “. To say the Ligurian governor and regional councilor for health Giovanni Toti on the sidelines of a meeting that took place this morning in La Spezia with local administrators. “Even the hospitals of Spezia – added President Toti – despite the incidence being a little higher than in the other Ligurian provinces, they are not suffering more than elsewhere. Here the wave of Covid came a little earlier, now it is substantially aligned with the rest of Liguria. It is important to give everyone clear rules and only the Green Pass for the vaccinated can guarantee us a safe and peaceful Christmas “.
United Kingdom, the Minister of Health: “No to compulsory vaccination”
The UK will not impose mandatory coronavirus vaccination. This was made clear by the British Minister of Health during an interview with the BBC, declaring that he would never accept the compulsory Covid vaccination in the United Kingdom. “No,” the UK will not follow Austria’s lead, said Javid. Vaccination, he added, “should be a good choice”.
In the Marche 381 cases in the last 24 hours
In the Marche region there are 381 cases of coronavirus infection recorded on the last day with an incidence rising to 132.87 (yesterday 126.48). More than 100 new positives in the province of Pesaro Urbino (108); at the provincial level follow Ancona (96), Ascoli Piceno (66), Fermo (52), Macerata (50) and 11 cases from outside the region. 84 of these people have symptoms; the cases include 91 close positive contacts, 115 domestic contacts, 14 in a school / training environment, 5 at work, 3 in a living / social environment, 2 in a care setting and one in health care; for 63 cases epidemiological investigations in progress.
Russia, another 1,252 dead in the last 24 hours
There are 1,252 deaths recorded in Russia in the last 24 hours from complications attributable to Covid-19, after the 1,254 recorded yesterday. This was reported by the task force appointed by the Moscow government to monitor the progress of the pandemic in the country, updating the total number of victims to 264,095. In the last day in Russia, 36,970 new cases were also reported, up from 37,120 yesterday.
Galli also takes sides for the compulsory Covid vaccine: “Otherwise it will never end”
D’Amato (Lazio): “Anticipate the third dose of vaccine to 150 days”
The councilor for health of Lazio, Alessio D’Amato, is pushing for the third dose of the anti Covid vaccine to be brought forward to 150 days. In an interview with “Il Corriere della Sera” D’Amato explained: “I hope my proposal will be taken seriously. Franco Locatelli (president of the Higher Health Council, ed.) Has also expressed himself in favor. Great Britain it is already doing so and Stiko, the German special commission on vaccines, recommends the reduction to 150 days “.
Anti-lockdown revolt in the Netherlands, a night of violence and clashes with the police
Night of anti-lockdown covid violence in numerous Dutch cities including The Hague where on Saturday evening there was urban warfare.
Zaia: “Vaccine obligation? Does not reach 100% vaccinated”
“What do we mean by obligation? Bring people with the public force to get the vaccine? The obligation was introduced for eleven vaccines by Minister Lorenzin in 2017 and I am not aware that all parents immunize their children. One hundred percent do not it exists in no campaign, because there is always a part that opposes it out of rebellion or fear “. To say this, in an interview with La Repubblica, the president of Veneto Luca Zaia who believes there is a need for “more institutional information against fake news”. “I don’t like No Vax – he underlines -. Their freedom ends when they put the health of others at risk. The squares full of people without masks are negationist commercials”.
According to the WHO, Europe risks 500,000 Covid deaths until March
Due to the Delta variant and poor vaccination coverage in some states, Europe risks another carnage: in fact, up to 500,000 people risk dying from Covid-19 by March.
Super Green Pass coming: what changes from December
With Covid cases on the rise, the super Green pass is approaching: the government is planning a tightening on certification, which can only be obtained after the vaccine or recovery.
Melegaro (CTS): “In Italy slower growth of infections: let’s accelerate the third doses”
According to professor Alessia Melegaro, professor of demography and statistics at Bocconi University and member of the CTS, in Italy “the speed of the increase in infections is contained, the weekly incidence is just under 100 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants compared to 78 of the previous seven days and to 53 two weeks ago. The occupancy of intensive care posts is also on a slight rise. This is to say that there is no explosion that took place in other European countries “. Interviewed by the Corriere then added: “Pushing the vaccination campaign and accelerating the third doses, there is no other way. The Italians have not abandoned the virtuous behaviors that elsewhere have been completely forgotten and in fact the consequences are seen”.
Gelmini: “Any future restrictions concern only the No Vax”
“The concerns of the Regions are ours and the government is monitoring the situation very carefully. We have scientific evidence that tells us that after 6 months the percentage of protection that the vaccine provides is gradually reduced. It is therefore necessary, approaching the sixth month from the second dose, take care to have the third inoculation in time: on this we must run “. To say so, in an interview with La Stampa, the minister for regional affairs Mariastella Gelmini. And on the hypothesis of new rules for the Green pass he underlines: “For the presidents of the Region, any new restrictions must not apply to everyone, they believe that 85% of Italians who have chosen science in a responsible way cannot be penalized. blame him “.
The news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Sunday 21 November
The infections recorded yesterday are 11,555, an increase compared to the 10,544 on Friday. THE dead 49 reported on the last day. This is what emerges from bulletin for Saturday 20 November released by the Ministry of Health. The total number of infections in our country since the beginning of the pandemic thus rises to 4,915,981 while the total deaths since the beginning of the Covid-19 emergency in Italy are 133,131. On the last day, 574,812 tests were performed, including molecular and antigenic swabs, with the rate of positivity which stands at 2%. The currently positives rise to 143.401 (+6.271). The total healed are 4,639,449 (+5,220). The region with the most daily cases is the Lombardy.
This is the situation region by region:
- Lombardy: +1.930
- Veneto: +1.928
- Campania: +983
- Emilia Romagna: +1.055
- Lazio: +1,079
- Piedmont: +587
- Sicily: +648
- Tuscany: +423
- Puglia: +257
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +660
- Brands: +283
- Liguria: +337
- Calabria: +230
- Abruzzo: +265
- PA Bolzano: +399
- Sardinia: +129
- Umbria: +113
- PA Trento: +164
- Basilicata: +29
- Molise: +16
- Aosta Valley: +40
Worldwide there are 257,186,102 confirmed cases, while 5,146,768 deaths. The vaccine doses administered are 7,371,362,667, largely in high-income countries.