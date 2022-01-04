yes to fourth dose and Super green pass

In France nonew record of infections in 24 hours in France: they are 271,686 according to the French public health structure. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, had spoken before the deputies of “just under 300,000” a few hours ago. For the first time in months, the number of hospitalized Covid patients (20,186) exceeds 20,000, almost 600 more than yesterday. There are 3,665 patients in the intensive care and intensive care wards, 11 more than yesterday. 297 deaths were registered today. Over 25.5 million French have had a booster dose, 51,833,129 people have a complete vaccination schedule.

MORE INFORMATION

“Today – said Véran before the deputies in the Assemblée Nationale – Santé Publique France risks announcing just under 300,000 infections in 24 hours”. The minister has not given precise figures but it is now certain that it will be a new record of contamination for a single day, even if the record was in the air since only 58,000 and 67,000 daily cases had been recorded for two days. This is because on New Year’s holidays the possibility of swabs was very limited and most applicants postponed the antigen or molecular test until yesterday.

The previous record figure was 230,000 infections in one day, at the end of December. The record is also attributed by Véran to an unprecedented number of tampons, 8 million last week, but the positivity rate is still high, now over 15%. If the number of infections causes “dizziness” – said the minister – the protection guaranteed by vaccines protects against severe forms: “for a patient vaccinated with booster in resuscitation, there are 20 unvaccinated in intensive care units”.

Super green pass for restaurants and transport

The transalpine country struggling with the worst wave of Covid in Europe, powered by Omicron, tries to get out of the corner by tightening the circle around the no vax: the hypothesis, under consideration by parliament, is a super green pass for the access to restaurants and transport. The government, among other things, is also studying the use of the fourth dose with its scientists, foreseeing a January of passion in hospitals. The model is Israel, the first country to adopt the new call, and which, not surprisingly, has allowed itself to ease the squeeze on foreigners from some countries.

“The tidal wave has arrived, it is huge, but we will not panic”, stressed Health Minister Olivier Veran, compared to 160 thousand cases a day in the last week, with peaks exceeding 200 thousand. The minister addressed the National Assembly on the day the discussion began on a bill that aims to impose a reinforced green pass (in which only vaccination or recovery is valid, on the Italian model), to attend recreational spaces , bars, restaurants and inter-regional public transport. The debate in the classroom is not easy, also because some parliamentarians have denounced death threats by the no vax, but the government keeps the point. Because January will be “difficult in hospitals”, between Covid and other “other seasonal diseases”, warned Veran, who aims to convince the remaining five million French not yet vaccinated to take the first dose.

L’objectif du #PasseVaccinal est de sauver des vies et de protéger nos hôpitaux.

C’est une mesure de sang-froid, de responsabilité, digne d’un pays qui n’a jamais baissé les bras.

Nous devons faire bloc face à nos ennemis, les variants Delta & Omicron, en protégeant les français. pic.twitter.com/Qy5zdcTpxt – Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) January 3, 2022

Fourth dose against Omicron

At a later stage, and not too far away, the use of the fourth dose could also be triggered for frail people. “We are discussing it with scientists”, announced the health minister, who however wanted to give a signal of optimism: “Omicron is less serious and perhaps it could be the last wave” of the pandemic. Thus, in the spirit of wanting to avoid a new closure of the country, the schools have welcomed the pupils after the holidays as planned, simply with a strengthened health protocol.

Tampon boom in France

No less than 30 million swabs were carried out in France in December, 28 million of which were reimbursed by the Sécurité Sociale, for a cost to the public coffers of one billion euros in a single month. In France, antigenic and molecular swabs continue to be free for all, for some months with the exception of the unvaccinated and foreigners. According to figures published by the newspaper Les Echos, the exceptional costs of December 2021 with the final blaze of the Omicron cases during the end of the year holidays has heavily dented the annual budget of 6 billion euros that the government has allocated to guarantee free tampons to citizens. The only positive news for the Social Sécurité, the drop in the prices of tampons, which fell from 61 euros each in December 2020 to 36 euros last month, a decrease essentially due to the increase in the percentage of the least expensive antigenic compared to PCR on the total. of the tests carried out. According to the calculations of Les Echos, in total since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, no less than 200 million free tampons have been practiced in France.