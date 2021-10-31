“Yes to the Austria model: yellow zones for No Vax and tampons every day”

Masks and distancing also in demonstrations, daily rapid tampons for workers, vaccines for children as soon as possible, lockdowns only for the unvaccinated. Guido Rasi, former director of EMA and advisor to Commissioner Figliuolo, believes that action must be taken with a probable squeeze on the 7 million unvaccinated people who are causing the new surge in infections. “More action will have to be taken in a week if the numbers go up. There is no going back, it would be outrageous for those who have been vaccinated ».

But the infections are rising …

“Among the unvaccinated there are millions of adults of working age, predestined victims of the fourth wave. For them the vaccine would be a fundamental personal protection ».

Yet that past was a black week for the vaccination campaign.

“By now we have convinced those who had modest perplexities or those who were willing to dialogue. We must insist on breaking down mistrust but we will not convince those who have preconceived ideas ».

But the no vaxes circulate the virus …

“The infections affect the vast majority of unvaccinated, other restrictions must be adopted. These people cannot damage the economy and penalize immunized Italians ».

There is already the green pass …

“The tampon every 48 hours is not protective enough, you will have to impose it daily on those who go to work or those who participate in an event”.

What do you expect in a week?

“An escalation of infections and therefore a decision will have to be made. The outbreaks must be identified and if they arise in the workplace, the meshes around the unvaccinated must be tightened ”.

Are the demonstrations also in the dock?

«In Trieste an outbreak broke out among the No vax that clogged the hospitals. And it is unacceptable that the community suffers the abuse and arrogance of a minority that has become dangerous for public health and for economic recovery ”.

But the gatherings in the square continue undisturbed …

“We must change. Events must be managed safely as well as other activities. Each meeting must have an order service that requires masks and distancing ».

If the infections grow, in many regions it could turn yellow. Is it right that vaccinated people also have to be restricted or can we follow the Austria model which assumes lockdowns only for the unvaccinated?

“The experience of Austria must be evaluated and even imitated if the situation worsens.”

And the obligation has now been discarded?

“I would start by extending it to people in contact with the public.”

Almost half of the new infections were diagnosed between the ages of 6 and 11 …

«Children tolerate vaccines better than adults. So as soon as Ema gives the green light and the Pediatric Society is in favor, they too will have to be immunized “.

How long will the green pass last?

“I believe at least until March, if not until the summer.”

Christmas with family tables and New Year’s Eve dinner?

«With the green pass and the masks we can do almost anything. Even the New Year’s Eve dinner ».