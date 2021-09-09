Yes to the bitcoins of football clubs as long as you know the risks … »LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Insights Live on As Roma

[…] Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a virtual currency, not issued by a central bank, but based on a telematic network, subject to fluctuations in internet trading. […]. Bitcoins have also arrived in football. They call them fan token, the principle is the same. They are bought and sold with real money – euros, dollars – and are used to guarantee some privileges: participate in the composition of the list of songs to be played in the stadium before the match; affect training choices for a second level friendly match; access exclusive content, including games. At the moment these are more or less the benefits guaranteed to those who buy the bitcoins of their favorite team […].

We are not against bitcoins out of prejudice, as long as we know what risks it faces. Let’s keep it simple: let’s say you buy a fan token of Milan for one euro – our quotation, completely invented, not in line with current values ​​- and to keep it in the drawer for three months, without taking care of it. Ninety days later we may decide to sell it and find that ours fan token Rossonero has revalued itself and has risen to two euros of listing: wow, how nice. On the contrary, we could run into a depreciation, realizing that our Milanista coin has dropped to 50 cents. We are close to the mechanisms of the stock exchange, but without a regulator as in the case of stock markets. Bitcoin goes up and down in the manner of stocks, but in a context of full deregulation. […]

(Gasport – S. Vernazza)