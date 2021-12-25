yes to the reopening of the gym but with limited access

Almost a gift under the tree for Virgin subscribers and workers. The Public Prosecutor accepted a petition presented in the name of the company by the lawyers Valentina Castellucci and Francesca Russo to obtain the release from seizure of the gym but with access regulations. The structure in via Ventura, the lawyers say, will reopen its doors in a few days, probably on December 28, but there will be a limit of maximum daily attendance.

“The Prosecutor’s Office – write the lawyers Castellucci and Russo – has finally returned to the city and to all the people of Palermo the complex of Filippo Basile’s Euro Real Estate spa managed by the well-known Virgin Active brand. We express great satisfaction first of all because the protracted kidnapping would have involved the dismissal of dozens of employees, making the entire related activities, trainers and related services, which revolve around the functioning of this magnificent sports facility, disappear “.

Last October, the review court had annulled the seizure of about 60 thousand euros from the company that owns the building in via Gioacchino Ventura where the “Virgin” gym is located, which had been closed for some time, first due to the restrictions against Covid and then because of the seals for alleged building abuses. The sum had been blocked because the Prosecutor considered it “the unfair profit obtained from the failure to pay the building costs” for the works carried out in the building and at the center of the investigation. Money that, however, would not have been due for a “simple restructuring”.

The investigation that led to the seizure dates back to October 2020. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, several changes were made in the building that now houses the fitness center without any authorization. For example, an outdoor pool of 64 square meters would have sprung up out of nowhere, but also an entire floor of almost 630 square meters. All this, however, also in violation of the anti-seismic regulations. In the investigation there are six suspects, including three officials of the Municipality.