“Yes to the third dose for everyone after only 3 months”

People aged 40 and over can already benefit from a booster dose in the UK. As an additional indication, young people between the ages of 12 and 15 should be offered a second dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, no earlier than 12 weeks after the first administration. While for severely immunosuppressed subjects a booster dose is indicated no earlier than three months after completing their three-dose primary course.

G7: “Omicron highly transmissible, urgent action is needed” The Omicron variant is highly transmissible and requires “urgent action”. This is what we read in the note released at the end of the emergency meeting held today by the G7 health ministers under the British presidency, in which appreciation was expressed for the “exemplary work” done by South Africa in isolating the new strain and in ‘ alert the rest of the world. “The world community is facing the threat of a new, first-assessed, highly transmissible variant of Covid-19, which requires urgent action,” said ministers, renewing their commitment to provide vaccines in response. of the “strategic importance of guaranteeing access to vaccines”.

Biden: “Get vaccinated, sooner or later Omicron will also arrive in the US” In the meantime, US President Joe Biden has called on Americans to get vaccinated to combat the new Omicron variant which, he stressed, “sooner or later will also arrive in the United States”. The head of the White House then expressed his approval of the “transparency” with which South Africa immediately announced the variant, allowing the implementation of new travel restrictions that “give us time for further action”.

Omicron spreads to Europe Meanwhile, the Omicron variant is spreading across Europe. “To date, 33 confirmed cases have been reported by eight EU countries: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal”. This was reported by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. “All the cases for which information on severity is available were asymptomatic or mild,” says the ECDC. Another case was confirmed in Madrid, Spain, while a positive suspicion was reported in Switzerland.

Poland imposes new restrictions Poland has decided to impose some restrictions from 1 to 17 December, to contain the spread of Covid. Restaurants, cinemas and some other public places will have to reduce capacity to 50%. And in particular, all those who will travel outside the Schengen zone will have to observe a quarantine of 14 days and an even longer quarantine for those returning from some African countries.