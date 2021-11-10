Yes to the third dose in four pharmacies I am in Morbegno, Civo, Dubino and Novate Only healthcare workers and over 60s vaccinate

Vaccination pharmacists are growing in the province of Sondrio. Four pharmacies that can start today with the anti Covid vaccination – third dose – aimed at healthcare personnel and the over 60s, and seven pharmacies that have either already activated or are about to be activated in administering the flu vaccine.

Available

In addition to the “Cesare Mazzocchi”, in via Garibaldi in Morbegno, the first and only pharmacy that participated in the regional trial this summer, injecting the Johnson & Johnson single-dose to over 60s, to administer the booster dose with the Pfizer product, will be the Rocco Bianchini pharmacy in Dubino, the municipal pharmacy in Civo by Valentina Gangemi, and Giovanni Corti in Novate Mezzola.

The first to leave will be Rocco Bianchini, who set up the first vaccination session in Dubino on Friday afternoon.

«I will start with the first six doses of Pfizer – he specifies – obtained from a single vial. I prefer to proceed in a “soft” way to parameterize the methods and times, considering that the vaccine must be inoculated within six hours from the dosage. At the moment I have 19 bookings and I have thought of five sessions in total, between now and December 2nd. Then let’s see, if further requests arrive, I will adapt within the limits of my possibilities and those of our pharmacy ».

Rocco Bianchini, like others in the province of Sondrio (72 in all those present), is among the pharmacies that are most willing to guarantee new services and, likewise, is the municipal pharmacy of Civo, where Valentina Gangemi, although alone, it takes action to try to cover multiple needs in order to avoid citizens having to move to get basic but very important services.

“At the moment I had a few phone calls to request anti Covid – he says – but not enough to start with the administration. As soon as I reach six reservations, I will be able to prepare myself to open the first vial ».

Cesare Mazzocchi di Morbegno, on the other hand, has already reached 60 reservations, who, being a city pharmacy and having already vaccinated more people, in recent months, during the first cycle, has made himself better known.

“The interest is there because, as we have noted in recent months – says the pharmacist and president of the Order of Pharmacists of the province of Sondrio – many prefer to come to the pharmacy, because they feel at ease in this closer environment, perhaps more familiar. The fact is that I already have 30 reservations for next Tuesday and another 30 for the next one. I think I will always vaccinate on Tuesdays, this time with the support of a volunteer nurse from the Order of Malta, but I do the actual administration as a vaccinator pharmacist ». Mazzocchi will start with the third anti Covid dose next Tuesday from 13 to 19.

Organization

Due to internal organizational problems, however, Giovanni Corti of Novate Mezzola has postponed the start of the administration, which in any case has announced that it is available to vaccinate its customers, it being understood that all pharmacists will have to communicate the days and times dedicated to vaccination. anti Covid also in Federfarma Sondrio.

“In agreement with Areu (the regional emergency and urgency agency) – says Luca Trapani, director of Provincial Federfarma – we have decided to always communicate to them the times in which the administrations are carried out, in order to allow them to always be ready to intervene, in case of need. To date, nothing has ever happened and nothing will happen, but it is a correct precaution ».

All those interested in using the pharmacy channel for the recall, must remember that it is only addressed, at this stage, to healthcare personnel and to over 60s, six months after the last injection. And which, of course, is a completely free service

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED