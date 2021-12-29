“Yes to work, not vaccinated problem”

Super green pass mandatory to work in the public and private sectors? “Today the problem of the problems are the unvaccinated. While if we look at the rest of the Italians vaccinated with double dose and with the booster we see an endemic situation of the virus, which is true that it circulates quickly but without creating major problems from the health point of view. But for the unvaccinated today the possibility of getting infected is very high and given that we have several million people who are not yet immunized we could find ourselves with high numbers of hospitalizationsthe. Before arriving at this it is necessary to take some measures and the extension of the super Green pass to go to work is a strategy that could definitively convince the most recalcitrant to get vaccinated “. The epidemiologist emphasizes this to Adnkronos Salute Pier Luigi Lopalco, professor of hygiene at the University of Salento, intervening in the debate on the possibility of extending the green certificate also strengthened to public and private workers.

The more than 78 thousand cases recorded yesterday in Italy, continues the epidemiologist, “are positive swabs and not sick ones. A year ago we had to alarm us because we would have had thousands of people with pneumonia, but today, thanks to vaccines, the vast majority of these cases they are asymptomatic or with mild forms “, he points out.

“A The message I would like to send to the unvaccinated is that they can no longer rest on the fact that there are millions of Italians immunized – Lopalco warns -. Today they face a very high risk of becoming infected and having very different consequences from those who are immunized with three doses “.

Commenting on the possibility that today the CTS gives the green light to the mini quarantine for contacts, vaccinated, positive, Lopalco underlines: “During a pandemic it is difficult to wait for certain scientific data and many decisions must be made on the basis of what are the pragmatic requirements. Otherwise, if we insist on rules that are difficult to apply, can create many problems or are not applicable, we risk doing worse. It is the case of millions of people blocked at home because of positive contacts, but also vaccinated with three doses and without symptoms, with a very low probability of circulating the virus. I would say that “on the reduction of quarantine” we cannot afford to wait for a study, but we must think with common sense and apply the diagnostic skills we have“.