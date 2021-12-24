Yes, we are stupid: Leonardo DiCaprio tells us too (in ‘Don’t Look Up’)

Random thoughts I made while watching Don’t Look Up, the new film by Adam McKay from 24 December on Netflix after a brief visit to theaters: “Like Leonardo DiCaprio, no one ever, always works, always, always, in any role”. “McKay is indisputably one of the greatest director-screenwriters-producers of our century.” “Kill, but how long is this film?” “But come on, I’m having a lot of fun.” “Good heavens, but that’s us!”

The review of Don’t Look Up it may already end here, with five dry sentences, but McKay’s comedy of horrors deserves more. First, the story: PhD student in astrophysics Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor at the University of Michigan, Dr. Randall Mindy (a stratospheric, indeed, DiCaprio), discover that within six months a giant comet will hit the Earth and it will bring about the extinction of mankind. Now, faced with similar evidence – also supported by NASA – what would you do, if you do not rush to the President of the United States to warn him of the impending catastrophe? Well, it’s the same idea as Kate and Dr. Mindy, too bad the aforementioned President – correct me, the aforementioned President – Janie Orlean (Meryl-crazy-hair-Streep) is a weird cross between Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Louis-Dreyfus of Veep, constantly accompanied and fomented by her son and White House chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), one with whom she competes in terms of incompetence and stupidity.

Dismissed and humiliated by the administration, the two poor scientists turn to the press and TV: maybe someone here will listen to them and start to worry, right? Instead, guests of a popular talk show and locked in a tight time slot after pop star Riley Bina (Ariana Grande) declares in front of the cameras that she wants to forgive the horns of beloved DJ Chello (Kid Cudi), causing the ratings to surge, for Dibiasky and Doctor Mindy begins a frenzied media circus that lays the foundations of an ideological war. The clash pits the deniers against each other, who shouted “Don’t look up!” they invite anyone not to look at the sky, and they look a lot like our No Vax; and the alarmists, who with the opposite slogan – “Look up!” – call for some intervention to avoid destruction.

This grotesque parody of the American (but also Italian, gambling) media society, which McKay stuffs with his usual irreverent irony, is fed to the sound of live TV, posts, tweets, social reactions, random opinions of self-styled experts, polls of liking, unverified scientific calculations, ignorance of the strong powers, collective madness and foolishness. It is a parody that transcends politics: right and left, Democrats and Republicans, are dramatically the same. Both make decisions on the basis of non-existent reasons, motivated only by the desire to save face and to pass for those who manage their communication flawlessly in the eyes of the public.

In the middle there is us, the public in fact, forced to establish who it is who really has our interests at heart. Are the scientists trying to persuade politics to divert the comet’s course? Or is it politics that wants to exploit the event to (hypothetically) make the United States a richer nation? Or again, is it the TV and the newspapers that mock the researchers? Are they the «Don’t look up!»? Are they the «Look up!»? But above all: if a shocking and terrible news does not generate reactions on social media, does that news really exist? (Which, put like this, looks a bit like George Berkeley’s Falling Tree Forest Dilemma.)

We laugh (very) bitterly for 145 minutes – the biggest flaw of the film: the director in me would have cut a good half hour -, during which Adam McKay takes the piss out of generalist TV, social media, politics, and it does not spare even the computer companies that believe they can regulate life, death and miracles with algorithms. Here, the hyper-tech company that runs everything, and whose new smartphone can even tell you how you’re going to die, is called Bash, and its guru is Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance), a dude with a wig and false teeth who talks very slowly. , slowly, and it looks like the New Age version of Elon Musk, Steve Jobs and Bill Gates shaken together.

Don’t Look Up in short, it functions as a perfect mirror of the times – drifts and contradictions included – where in the end no one is saved. Also because, in hindsight, how could we post and comment on the annihilation of mankind on social networks? Continue to sleep peacefully: the little hearts in the photos and stories of the Christmas dinner, at least for this year, are still insured (comets permitting, but we wouldn’t be able to spin them anyway).