“Yes, we have possibilities of being in the second phase”

2022-02-23
The Motagua has a hard task on his visit to the Seattle Soundersafter the eagles have never been able to beat a club from the mls on North American soil and now he dreams of looking for a result (tie with goals or winning) to advance to the next round of the Concacaf Champions League.
The blues coach Diego Vazquez, He made his own analysis prior to this challenge and the game proposal that his team could present against Seattle.
“We have to do all the phases of the game well, in today’s football I don’t believe in a low game, not the whole game with high pressure. There are moments in the game that we program. It has to do with the system presented by the other team, the characteristics of each player, the game cycle and how we adapt to the game”
Vázquez believes having a performance equal to or better than that shown in the first leg could be the key to achieving his goal.
“We are very excited, We have trained well, we played a good game in Honduras with important moments, a shot by Pereira at the post from a set piece and from there we have possibilities. It was a goalless draw and drawing with a goal margin or winning is positive for us. Logically we must be equal to or better than the game at home”.
He also considers that part of it will go through the adaptation of his footballers to the pitch, since it is not natural grass.
“We must adapt quickly to the pitch, which is synthetic, and know how to counteract the ability of this team to touch and handle that surface. yes we have possibilities to be in the second phase, we are very excited, excited and we hope to have a lot of realism to do it”.
The cyclone helmsman is clear that beyond the illusion, realism is essential so that his team does not feel inferior or better than the rival.
“Based on realism, people grow when they have their feet on the ground, nor do they believe they are more or less than anyone. We have to be realistic and grow.”
Diego Vázquez did not want to reveal details about the variants he seeks to make for this commitment, despite the string of games he has had.
“In the attack we have been varying and it has to do with what the rival presents, the system that we choose for this game and perhaps in attack we vary due to physical fatigue”.
The duel between the Seattle Sounders and Motagua is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. Honduras time.