“Yes, we have possibilities of being in the second phase”

2022-02-23

The Motagua has a hard task on his visit to the Seattle Soundersafter the eagles have never been able to beat a club from the mls on North American soil and now he dreams of looking for a result (tie with goals or winning) to advance to the next round of the Concacaf Champions League.

The blues coach Diego Vazquez, He made his own analysis prior to this challenge and the game proposal that his team could present against Seattle.

“We have to do all the phases of the game well, in today’s football I don’t believe in a low game, not the whole game with high pressure. There are moments in the game that we program. It has to do with the system presented by the other team, the characteristics of each player, the game cycle and how we adapt to the game”

Vázquez believes having a performance equal to or better than that shown in the first leg could be the key to achieving his goal.

“We are very excited, We have trained well, we played a good game in Honduras with important moments, a shot by Pereira at the post from a set piece and from there we have possibilities. It was a goalless draw and drawing with a goal margin or winning is positive for us. Logically we must be equal to or better than the game at home”.