‘Yes, we receive support from the US to fight gangs… but with Trump’ – El Financiero

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukeleaccused this Monday on Twitter the Government of USA from “support” the gangs and their “civil liberties” in response to a publication by Ned Price, spokesman for the US State Department.

Price published yesterday Sunday that “the Government of the United States continues to support El Salvador in its efforts to reduce gang proliferation” and called to “protect its citizens while defend civil libertiesincluding freedom of the press.

Bukele questioned the publication and pointed out in a message in English that “yes, we got support from the United States Government to fight crime, but it was UNDER THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.”

“Now they only support the gangs and their ‘civil liberties,’” added the Salvadoran president.

As a test, the president shared a publication from the United States Agency for Development (USAID) in which he announced in May 2021 the help redirection for the National Civil Police (PNC) and the Institute for Access to Public Information (IAIP).

The withdrawal of assistance to these two government institutions occurred as a result of the concern generated by the dismissal of five magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice and the attorney general on May 1, 2021.

The institution indicated in a statement that there are “Major concerns about transparency and accountability” and that “in response, USAID is redirecting assistance from these institutions.”

However, this reorientation of cooperation took place four months after Trump left the White House and Joe Biden became President of the United States.

President Bukele also criticized US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, who expressed concern about a penal reform that he considers opens the door to the “criminalization” Y “censorship” of the journalism in the country.

On April 5, Congress approved a penal reform that dictates sentences of 10 to 15 years in prison for “any type of written statement that alludes to the different criminal terrorist groups or associations of maras or gangs.”

Blinken also pointed out that “now more than ever, it is essential to extradite gang leaders so that they face justice in the United States,” referring to the requests submitted by his country to the Salvadoran state.

a wave of murders in late MarchThat claimed the lives of more than 80 peopleled Congress to approve an exception regime for 30 days, at the request of Bukele and which obtained the green light without any discussion.

In this framework, which the Government has called the “war against the gangs”, they have captured more than 9 thousand alleged gang membersof which Bukele expects that there is only a 1 percent error in arrests of people without links to said groups.

The ganga phenomenon considered as legacy of the Salvadoran civil war (1980-1992) and which was strengthened by the deportation of gang members from the United States, have resisted the security plans implemented in the last four administrations and generated spikes in violence over the years.