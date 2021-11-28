“Yes” wins in the referendum

The Swiss had already expressed their opinion in June 2021 on the Covid law. At that time the text was approved with 60.2% of the vote. But compared to the vote six months ago, the social and political climate has become more tense. In Bern, police have cordoned off the area around the Federal Palace, the seat of the government and parliament, for fear of clashes. Some groups opposed to the Covid Law in vote have in fact launched appeals to demonstrate, as reported by the media.

Despite the increase in cases, the Swiss federal government, unlike others, did not react by imposing new restrictions. According to analysts, the executive did not want to provoke further opposition to the anti-Covid policies adopted before facing the test on Sunday at the polls. But now, following the victory of the referendum, the government could tighten the measures.

On Tuesday, Swiss health authorities warned of a “fifth wave” in the country, where the vaccinated population is about two-thirds, in line with the immunization rates of neighboring countries hit hard by the pandemic, Austria and Germany. The rate of infection has soared in the past few weeks. The average weekly case count in Switzerland rose to more than 5,200 per day from mid-October to mid-November, up more than five times, with an upward curve, once again like Germany and Austria.