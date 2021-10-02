‘Yesterday’ Danny Boyle pays homage to the Beatles

Yesterday is a 2019 film written by Richard Curtis and directed by Danny Boyle.

Released in theaters in 2020, it is now available on the Prime Video platform.

Distributed in the dining room Universal Pitures, the film is produced by Boyle with Decibel Films, Etalon Film, Perfect World Pictures And Working Title Films.

The plot

Jack (Himesh Patel) is an up-and-coming singer-songwriter in a small English coastal town who sees dreams of fame quickly fade despite his devotion and support from his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James). Following an absurd bus crash caused by a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to find the Beatles never existed… and finds himself dealing with a very complicated dilemma.

Although he participates in many festivals to promote his music, and has friends who encourage him not to quit, Jack, after yet another flop, decides to quit. Everything changes when he wakes up in a hospital bed and, hinting at a verse of the Beatles to her friend Ellie, she discovers, in fact, that they never existed. Surprised and incredulous, when he is discharged from the hospital, Jack runs home and searches the internet for the word Beatles but, apart from images of insects, he finds no information about the group.

The boy then discovers that he is in a world where the four Liverpool musicians have never composed any songs and have never played on a roof.

The comedy of Danny Boyle, written by such an expert as Richard Curtis, is a movie that all fans of Beatles, and not, they should see.

After verifying the non-existence of the group’s records, Jack begins to propose the songs he knows by heart as his own and, in a short time, he obtains enormous success. Happy to finally have what he has always worked for, the boy, accompanied by the inseparable Ellie, records “his” first album.

And so, as success suddenly comes into his life, the songs of the Beatles they are returned to the world that had never known them.

Songs like Yellow Submarine, Yesterday or Let it be lead the direction through the real places where i Beatles they created the masterpieces that we all know. Jack retraces the places in their history to research and understand how those songs were born. While in this new reality Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney are who knows where, Jack realizes how much it cost them to become famous and how much it probably affected their existence to be born and raised in England. Fame, however, comes at a price and Jack begins to feel troubled in a world of labels and set times. Away from family and friends, he will feel more and more alive the awareness that he is lucky enough to be the only person to remember Beatles is not to live their success but to have those pieces only for oneself, for one’s life.

Boyle’s homage

Based on Cover Version of the writer Jack Barth, Yesterday is the film with which Boyle wanted to pay homage to i Beatles. The director, who over the years had already taught us his mastery of genres, passing from films like Trainspotting to Sunshine to The Millionaire, this time he proposes a comedy, fantasy, music that manages to involve the viewer in the poetry of the Liverpool quartet. It must not have been easy to think about a script that pays homage and does not exalt the group. Curtisinstead, making the messages inherent in the pieces of the Beatles, writes an excellent product, linear and not without twists. What is most important is Jack’s own humanity who, even in the face of enormous possibilities, remains true to himself. A character unique in its simplicity, in which all fans of music or cinema or sports can identify because it is real.

We all fantasize about our myths, we all think we know them better than anyone, and we couldn’t imagine a world without them.

Directed by Boyle, careful to underline the magic of gods with colorful and surprising images Beatles, let the protagonist follow his own path with a simple direction, composed on the important soundtrack that marks every moment and underlines the fundamental meaning of music in the life of each of us.

Yesterday: the characters and the cast

Jack, the protagonist, is played by Himesh Patel, famous in England for playing the BBC soap, EastEnders. Patel he was personally chosen for the role by the director after listening to him singing a Beatles cover. The one in Yesterday it is his first role on the big screen and his proof is more than good. The actor, in fact, communicates with ease the different moods that his character goes through during the film. From initial dissatisfaction, to the enthusiasm and disbelief of the discovery, to the melancholy for the sudden change of life. Patel gives body and voice to a musician with a great dream. The actor develops good chemistry in the film with the other characters he shares scenes with. The most famous, Lily James, interpreter of Ellie, is good at maintaining her role as co-star, giving the right space to Patel and, above all, building a good relationship with him.

Ellie and Jack are the ones who suffer the price of fame the most, and over time, both add that sense of loneliness of distance to the relationship.

Special mention a Roy, played by the good Joel Fry, lately seen with Emma Stone in Cruella. The actor brings with his character a right comic tone that balances the moments of tension in Jack. Roy is the classic character who, thanks to his lightheartedness, does not negatively experience the moments of waiting for life, always expecting something good.

They complete the cast Kate Mckinnon, Sophia Di Martino, Robert Carlyle and, in a cameo, the singer Ed Sheeran.

