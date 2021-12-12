“Yesterday I cheered with Berlusconi at Zlatan’s goal. In the summer we wooed Ibra with Monza”

Adriano Galliani, former AC Milan CEO and today at Monza, attended the presentation event of the new book by Zlatan Ibrahimovic. These are his declarations on the sidelines of the event to the microphones of Sky Sport:

The welcome of the fans: “I have to thank our fans very much, 31 years of Milan cannot be forgotten. Last night I cheered with Berlusconi at Ibra’s goal against Udinese ”.

What is special about Ibra? “He has a mental strength I’ve never seen in any Ballon d’Or. We have had incredible, formidable players, but Ibra is something extraordinary. He is so good that his mental strength passes it on to others. If a partner does not train well he hangs it on the wall, I have really seen him do it. Zlatan is a force of nature. Van Basten was unattainable, he was at the level of the greatest, but he did not have this mental strength of Ibra. This is his quality that at 40 leads him to score that goal last night and to have scored 300 goals in Europe. It is a force of nature “.

What was the biggest mistake of Italian football? How to increase Serie A revenues? “It’s a long speech, TV rights have changed the hierarchies of world football. In the 60s there were only stadium revenues. It would be a speech that deserves a lot of time, unfortunately also for language reasons, English is the language of the world and the Premier League is watched everywhere. The 20 English teams have turnover more than three times of the 20 Italian teams, Serie A is no longer a championship of arrival but of passage. Italian stadiums are the ugliest in Europe, but I don’t want to bore you with these speeches. We must try to reduce the gap with the English and Spanish teams ”.

Does Monza have the same ambitions as Ibra? “Ibra knew it was impossible but we had the courage to woo him this summer (laughs, ed)”.