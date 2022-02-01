yesterday the discharge, today other checks after the infection











Silvio Berlusconi he returned again this morning to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for a check-up visit. The Knight, who had been discharged yesterday after an eight-day hospital stay, went back to the facility for exams.

Silvio Berlusconi, new visit to San Raffaele

The health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi continue to hold the ground in the Forza Italia party. The leader of the Azzurri, who turned 85 last September 29, once again visited the San Raffaele in Milan for some checks resulting from the urinary tract infection that had forced him to hospitalize for eight days.

After his resignation yesterday, Monday 31 January 2022, the Knight went to the facility this morning around 9.30 for a scheduled visit. All this, according to sources close to the former prime minister, lasted about an hour.

Silvio Berlusconi after yesterday’s resignation from San Raffaele

At the end of the visit, Berlusconi went again to his home in Arcore. New checkups are not ruled out in the coming days.

Berlusconi and the hospitalization “like a king”

The figure of Silvio Berlusconi at the San Raffaele in Milan is certainly not new. In fact, the Cavaliere has in the Milanese structure the reference point for any health problem. In fact, his doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, works there and can also count on an entirely dedicated floor.

To the sixth floor of the San Raffaele there is in fact the private suite of the former premier, who at each hospitalization can count on nine rooms, three bathrooms and a meeting room with red leather chairs. It is there that Berlusconi was hospitalized for eight days, with the resignation arrived yesterday.

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized: how he followed the election of Mattarella

From the hospital, the Cav followed the re-election of president Sergio Mattarella, who would have called a few hours earlier to test the ground and see if he was available for an encore.

During his stay at San Raffaele, Berlusconi did not allow many people to visit him. In fact, the Cavaliere, in addition to the visits of his doctor Zangrillo, received his children, his brother, his partner Marta Fascina and the two historical friends Marcello Dell’Utri and Fedele Confalonieri. For all the others only telephone interviews.



