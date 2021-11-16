Yesterday’s lesson and today’s risks: what to do to avoid contagion and lockdown at Christmas

A lockdown is it forever Exactly one year ago, Italy was hit in full by the second wave of the Coronavirus epidemic and the red, orange and yellow areas made their debut. And even today, 365 days later, there is talk of government plans to avoid Christmas closures. However, something, indeed a lot, has changed compared to November 2020: vaccines have so far allowed the Draghi government to focus on reopening instead of closures. But the danger of a fourth wave is around the corner and the growth of infections in Italy and Europe seems to have announced it. So what needs to be done to learn last year’s lesson and avoid the lockdown Christmas?

Coronavirus, one year later

Step back. At the beginning of November 2020 the Conte government signed the Dpcm which decided the return of the curfew with limitation at 10 pm, the return of self-certification, distance learning for schools and the possibility of “establishing further measures to contain the contagion” in areas where the pandemic was strongest. But above all, the yellow, orange and red areas that would have characterized the lockdown Italian style until mid-2021. In December, a new decree and another Dpcm would have brought even harsher restrictions for the Christmas and New Year holidays and between municipalities on holidays and the day before. “Last year everything possible was done with respect to a situation that did not yet provide for vaccination,” he says Open Professor Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist and director of the Galeazzi Institute in Milan. «Today we expected a blow to the tail of the epidemic due to the increase in contacts and the meteorological aspects. Thanks to vaccines, however, today we are protected. But we must prepare for the worst scenario and gear up on the basis of that, in the hope that there is no need ».

That is to say? “For sure we have to imagine restrictions on the basis of the typology of the zones. And then there is nothing left but vaccination, re-vaccination and common sense for everyone. For example by limiting shopping and flea markets. These are rear-end collisions but it is not easy to do anything else at this stage », concludes Pregliasco. On the other hand, the peak of infections is expected just around Christmas: the physicist Roberto Battiston explained in recent days that with this rate of growth, 20-30 thousand infections could be reached at the end of December. «The epidemic is like a river in flood which at this moment is flowing fast and copiously. We are unable to reduce its scope, but in Italy at the moment we are saved because we have good banks ».

Vaccines and Green pass

At the moment the best protection, for individuals and for the whole country, is called vaccine: as explained by physicist Giorgio Sestili, founder of the Facebook page Coronavirus – Scientific data and analysis, all the numbers of the epidemic in Italy have significantly reduced compared to a year ago, when the daily cases were more than 35,000: “The hospitalized in ordinary wards a year ago were 31,600 (of which 3,000 in intensive care) and today they are 3,900 (423 in resuscitation), that is, they have been reduced by a factor of 10. Always a year ago the positive people were 590,000 and today 103,000 ». Not only because vaccines exist, of course, but probably because Italy immediately chose to make the Green pass mandatory for work, a decision that accelerated the use of vaccines. On this point our country has led the way, today some European states are adapting. And precisely because the line adopted has worked, the government is now thinking around the hypothesis of providing the Covid-19 Green Certification only to vaccinated and cured, excluding those who only have the swab test to show.

A squeeze that would affect the unvaccinated, whose alternative is to consider only molecular tests valid for the purposes of the certificate, excluding the antigenic ones which, as explained today by the member of the Scientific Technical Committee Donato Greco at Corriere della Sera, are less reliable. “These are measures to be prepared for,” he says to Open Professor Gabriele Costantino, full professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and director of the Department of Food and Drug Sciences at the University of Parma. “Right now the rules on the Green Pass seem like common sense to me. If there is an important transmission between ‘buffered’, it will be necessary to tighten the rules, to protect those who are making a lot of sacrifices ”.

How to avoid the contagion of Christmas

For Costantino, the national epidemiological situation is very different from that of the past year, but this does not mean that new flare-ups are not possible, and indeed probable: “What we know today, with some certainty, is that it is not possible to reduce these single-cause probabilities. There is no doubt that the availability of vaccines has fundamentally changed epidemiology. But the English, Dutch, Danish example, to name just a few, shows that even in the presence of high vaccination rates, the infection can restart. On the other hand, where there is strong refusal for vaccines (as in Eastern Europe), an impressive number of deaths and hospitalizations are added to the infections. Finally, it is undisputed that our social structure cannot withstand heavy containment measures, with the closure of activities, schools and mobility. We, as a country, now have the possibility of combining a high rate of adherence to the vaccination campaign with still good adherence to containment measures that do not affect our freedoms “.

Therefore, according to the teacher, it is necessary to continue to behave with caution to avoid contagion at Christmas: “Avoiding too crowded places, wearing a mask when possible (even if it is not formally required), accepting a minimum of physical distancing can make difference. It is true that the vaccine alone does not guarantee the absence of contagion. It is true that the spacing alone does not give security, just as it is true that the mask is not an absolute defense. But the three things together should guarantee us a winter of attention but not of deprivation. At this moment, thanks to the responsibility of many, in Italy there is a life – school, professional, sports, social, almost normal. There are all the conditions for which, with a minimum of responsibility, we can go on like this “.

The school problem

Davide Tosi, associate professor at the University of Insubria and author of studies on school and pandemic, says instead a Open that a mistake not to be repeated concerns precisely schools: last year we learned that schools are vehicles for transmitting the virus and that not taking them into account sufficiently can turn out to be a very serious mistake: “We basked in the belief that they were safe but in September and October 2020 we realized the opposite. Today we are making the same mistake, even though vaccine protection has helped us. This year we should be more careful but the new protocol loosens the ties on the school even more, despite all the scientific publications saying that schools are booster of contagion. The school issue and the rules of individual and collective responsibility should not be underestimated: masks, distancing, avoiding big dinners and parties even if you are vaccinated ».

Gatherings and public order

Finally, there is the problem of gatherings and public order. First of all in the squares. Girolamo Lacquaniti, spokesman for the National Association of Police Officers, explains a Open that everything will depend on the ability of the various Regions to maintain the white color: «We must be clear that we need to respect the rules, but with common sense: we will be balanced, neither soft nor hard. And this, as we saw in the demonstrations last weekend after the Lamorgese circular, means that among those who take to the streets there are those who are reasonable and those who have tried to break the rules and have been blocked. Our position is that we are not for ‘zero tolerance’ which evokes dangerous scenarios. It is not for smart people. But this does not mean that we will pretend not to see. We need compliance with the rules and the police will guarantee it, but without being a robot ».

But it will be necessary to ensure compliance with the rules even in everyday life. Especially at Christmas, when between shopping and holidays, gatherings are the order of the day. “The gathering cannot be prevented by the police. We need the intervention of local authorities. For example, in Verona they have begun to establish pedestrian one-way streets. This also facilitates the action of the police, because otherwise in a street with several shops who should I say ‘distance yourself’? Who do I say ‘stay home’? We need a policeman at every intersection. Law enforcement must be given actionable orders, ‘ad impossibilia nemo tenetur‘”, Concludes Lacquaniti:” Municipalities must equip themselves, for example with people counters. Organization is fundamental, otherwise work becomes impossible for us ».

