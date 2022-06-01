yet another adaptation of the cult cartoon

Disney’s most famous wooden puppet is going to make a comeback in a movie and there we really say to ourselves: AGAIN? Because beyond the cult cartoon released in 1940, two Pinnochio feature films have already been released: one in 2002 that we prefer forgotten, it was downright ranked among the worst films of all time by Rotten Tomatoes. So to catch up with the disaster, a new film was made in 2019 by Matteo Garonne, available on Prime Video. Winning bet because he turned out to be much better and he was even nominated for the Golden Globes. In short, we thought suddenly that it was over, bye Pinocchio and his long nose, but NO! It was without counting on Disney who produced YET another Pinocchio film this time in live action with a first teaser released yesterday.

1 minute 40 of exclusive and sublime images that smell like magic. The film is directed by Robert Zemeckis to whom we owe Back to the future obviously, Gepetto is played by Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt doubles the character of Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo is the blue fairy, Luke Evans will be the bad guy Coachman . In short, the production made in Disney immediately sends a lot of weight.

The film uses the same story as the cartoon, already adapted from the novel The Adventures of Pinocchio published in 1883. The story of old Gepetto who will pray for his wooden puppet to come to life. His wish will come true, and he will finally have a child. We find all the cult characters of the cartoon, and fortunately, who are not played by actors but were made in computer graphics just like Pinocchio. It may be a detail but it’s rather good news because in the 2019 version, seeing a real actor with a long nose and wood on his body was a bit awkward.

In any case once again, Disney has understood the need to bet on its franchises for as long as possible. But where is the renewal? Live-action movies are already starting to spin in circles. There have already been Mulan, Aladdin, Cruella, Beauty and the Beast and even The Lion King. YES they dared to touch this masterpiece by making a remake of it with a kind of virtual reality technology, super kind you can see the hairs of the lions, obviously they had fucked us Beyoncé in voiceover to attract all the public.

Their interest? The money of course. The Lion King has also become the most profitable animated film in the US, ahead of The Snow Queen. Except that was before, because since then Disney’s live action movies have been crashing quite a bit. Whether it’s the new Maleficent, Dumbo, or even Cruella, which also suffered from its parallel release on Disney + in the US because of the covid. We still feel that the public is a little fed up with these adaptations. That of Mulan had quite disappointed the fans elsewhere. So there with Pinocchio, they decided not to take any risks and not release it in theaters. It will be available on Disney+ in September 2022, and if you prefer animation, Benicio Del Toro is making an animated version of it for Netflix too. Pinnochio definitely inspires!