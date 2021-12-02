Yet another attack on women’s rights

Today the Polish Parliament is discussing a bill put forward by the Pro – Right to Life Foundation movement which seeks to equate abortion with murder, increasing the sentences even more: it would range from 5 to 25 years in prison. And, in some cases, life imprisonment.

There abortion law in Poland, already among the most restrictive and controversial in Europe, could become even more severe by increasing the sentences for women who terminate pregnancy from 5 to 25 years in prison. And in some cases, providing for life imprisonment. Today the Polish Parliament is discussing a bill put forward by the Pro – Right to Life Foundation movement that would make the penalties for women even more severe by equating abortion with murder.

Between today and tomorrow, Polish parliamentarians will analyze this bill, which in fact seeks to further criminalize anyone who favors abortion. From the moment of conception the embryo would be considered a child, so anyone who deprived of life a “conceived child“, the proposal reads, it would risk from 5 to 25 years in prison. Or, in some cases, life imprisonment.

“The bill seeking to equate abortion with murder is the latest in a wave of cruel and discriminatory attacks on women’s human rights by Polish lawmakers that is putting women’s health and lives at greater risk , girls and people in need of an abortion“commented Esther Major, of Amnesty International for Europe.

Orsola Severini talks about her therapeutic abortion: “We are not so different from Poland”

For the past year the theme of attacks on women’s rights in Poland it is unfortunately more and more relevant. Last January, the law that prohibited abortion even in cases of serious malformations of the fetus came into force. In fact, abortion for Polish women has become impossible: it is only allowed in case of rape, incest or serious danger to the mother’s life. Although in reality a woman died in the country a few weeks ago because doctors waited for the fetus’s heart to stop by itself, before intervening. But it was too late and a 30-year-old girl died.

“Due to this oppressive legislation, women are forced to resort to forms of unsafe abortion, to go abroad to have an abortion or to carry out the pregnancy against their will, even in the case of serious or fatal malformation of the fetus.“, underlines a note from the European Parliament, then condemning the”an increasingly hostile and violent context“in which the demonstrations of women who protest for their rights are also repressed.