Yet another break up between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian? Here’s what’s going on

There had been no official confirmation, but the relationship between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian somehow seemed to be revived thanks to the desire to keep the family together for the love of the baby True.

The months that have passed since the last alleged betrayal (never confirmed, apart from some tabloids), seemed to bode well, but when it comes to the basketball champion, you can never rest easy.

For a few days he has in fact been involved in a legal case by Maralee Nichols who asks him for the maintenance and recognition of the child they would have conceived together in March., at the time of their flirtation. And, guess what: back in the day Thompson she wasn’t single at all, she was busy with again Khloé in one of the many “let’s try again” granted after every single break up.

Apparently, it would not be a simple gossip. Nichols he would have presented in the courtroom all the documentation that would prove their relationship e Thompson who, at first had asked for proof of the DNA, would be negotiating with his lawyers to obtain a solution congenial to both parties. And the founder of Good American how he would have taken this umpteenth betrayal with a lot of attached son (it is the third for Thompson: before True, had a son, Prince, with his ex Jordan Craig)? Obviously not well however, unlike previous times, she did not know about it from the tabloids, but it was the basketball player himself who told her everything before it became public knowledge.

Now, according to sources close to the couple, the two are in “relaxed relationships” and “are concentrating on being good parents for True“. This same phrase is repeated every time on similar occasions and every time it is confirmed to be the prelude to yet another flashback. The closest friends of Khloé Kardashian they would have asked her not to give a chance anymore Thompson and to end this relationship once and for all, but she doesn’t seem to want to give in to the fact that he can’t change and become an ideal father and mate.

Khloé, sincerely, we want to believe in your optimism and in the possibility that Tristan Thompson you become the most faithful of boyfriends, but facts always and inevitably show us the opposite. Who knows who will be right in the future.