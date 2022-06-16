Yet another failure? Netflix shows fans of ‘One Piece’ that its adaptation can become a success – TV6 News

The ‘streaming’ platform is in the crosshairs of anime fans after the failure of ‘Cowboy Bebop’.

On November 19, 2021, Netflix premiered the live-action series of Cowboy Bebopthe acclaimed anime of the 90s. However, it did not become a success, so the platform of streaming decided to cancel it in its first season just a month after its broadcast.

It is true that hehe live-action adaptations of many animes made by Hollywood do not have the success that anime has. Let’s not forget the American version of dragon ball, dragonball evolution, starring Justin Chatwin and Emmy Rossum. For this reason, many fear the live-action version of one piece that prepares Netflix.

But to calm his fans, the giant of the streaming has shared a video on the official Twitter account of one piece A behind the scenes of the film sets that have been built in South Africa, including the famous Baratie. You can watch the video below:

Apparently, Netflix has invested several resources in its version of One Piece with the blessing of Eiichiro Oda and fans have not been slow to echo this video, mainly thanking the numerous details of the anime transported to real action.

“Very proud of them, no matter how the adaptation is going to be. I’m grateful to be able to see the amazing world of ‘One Piece’ in this medium. Excited for the soundtrack too”

“Seeing how big and beautiful and how detailed the Baratie is makes me really emotional because Zeff and Sanji built it together from the ground up and watched it grow into something incredible. And what it means to them and how it represents their relationship.”

“While my biggest concerns for this series are the writing and characterization, I can confidently say that the casting and settings are absolutely on point and I hope the writing is as good as the visuals”

“They’ve done a great job. The environment they’re creating really makes you want to go on an adventure as a pirate too.”

The live action version of one piece It will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2023 with a main cast consisting of Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Gibson, Taz Skylar, Jeff Ward and Vincent Regan, among others.

