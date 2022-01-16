Yet another game released as an Xbox exclusive is coming to PlayStation (and it’s a gem)

It looks like another Xbox exclusive is coming to the PlayStation catalog, and it is one of the most intriguing indie games of 2021 just past.

Let’s talk about The Artful Escape, a platform original set in a world that reacts readily to music coming from the electric guitar of our protagonist.

The game is published by Annapurna Interactive, software house also known for Outer Wilds, and originally released for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S platforms.

Recently, however, an image was shared on WellPlayed showing one PlayStation Network page dedicated to The Artful Escape.

The Artful Escape PS5

There is no release date but it is among the upcoming games soon. The page is also accompanied by various images belonging to the title.

However, it appears that the The Artful Escape can only be found in the PlayStation Network of PS5, and only in the section dedicated to upcoming titles.

Looking online for something more about the possibility that the game arrives on PSN it is not possible to find anything relevant, moreover it is not clear if the platform could also be made available on PS4.

In confirmation there would also be the fact that Shuhei Yoshida, head of the PlayStation Indies division, ha commented and then retweeted Annapurna’s post in which this congratulated the development team of The Artful Escape for having received an AI nomination Dice Awards 2022.

All this would suggest that soon the title could also be available for a much larger number of players, landing on Sony consoles.

In the meantime, another successful Xbox exclusive game is already coming to PlayStation consoles, and this time there may be no doubts about it.

In addition, you have surely heard of the latest important news in the PlayStation world, which sees a new virtual reality viewer created specifically for the next-gen Sony brand.

However, if you are no longer in the skin and want to know more about this year’s new PS4 and PS5 games, it would seem that Sony is returning with a new State of Play dedicated to its consoles.