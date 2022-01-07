Tech

Yet another postponement for a Ubisoft game, the manager resigns

Unfortunately, we return to talk about postponement for a Ubisoft game. Not only that, they also say goodbye to a manager of a certain weight

This time we talk about a very important postponement also because behind it there are accompanied by the resignation of a central figure from the company. The French development studio takes a hit at the start of a new year. Ubisoft has to deal with the somewhat worrying situation, let’s try to understand why and what is happening inside the software house. 2022 has started a few days ago but, for the French development studio, something very important is happening.

All this, however, not from a positive point of view, as it must say goodbye to a prominent figure and central within his team but also more than a very important project. A situation that could put the entire company in a serious negative position. Also because, let’s go back to talking about a situation that has largely characterized the whole of 2021. The specter of postponed games. It is not the only situation in which we see an important role to change teams, as in the case of new arrival at Riot Games.

The fatal fate of a Ubisoft game

As for video game postponements or riots, that’s nothing new here either. Like how much happened lately for BioShock. An important chapter in a professional’s working life ends, but a new one also opens window of possibility and opportunity. Usually the change of course is due to this type of optic. Well, after 15 years of honorable service within Ubisoft, one of the managers of the company and one of the most important decides to leave. Because? His name is Antoine Henry, and represents a fundamental and important resource for the French software house.

Henry, of the Singapore office, is leaving the positions of Lead Game Designer and Associate Game Director. “Soon a new adventure will begin”, these are his words. The reasons for his farewell are not yet known, but we do know what his farewell means for Ubisoft. A highly anticipated title, Skull & Bones, it has lost its point of reference before its release.

Announced in 2017, it is rumored to have imposed too large an investment. Well 120 million dollars, with a total of 5 referrals in 4 years. For now, the release of Skull & Bones is scheduled for 2023. But resignations of this caliber could affect the launch date. A very important exit, a giant of the company that leaves the studio can have very hard repercussions.

