yet another shame in France, the images

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
Fans on the pitch during the half-time of the French Cup match between Paris Fc and Olympique Lyon
The images of the invasion of the field in the French Cup

Scuffles and invasion of the field in the French Cup match between Paris Fc and Olympique Lyon: match suspended and players in the locker room

Another episode of unprecedented madness in France during the match between Paris Fc And Olympique Lyon. The episode occurred during the interval of the challenge valid for the 32nd of the French Cup. Contacts between the two fans and then invasion of the field with the players forced to return to the locker room.

France without peace, another episode of violence: French Cup, Paris FC-Lyon suspended

The scuffles between the two fans were born almost close to the start of the second half. Subsequently, there was an invasion of the field by supporters. A ‘response’ that would have been caused by the smoke bombs lit inside some sectors that made the air unbreathable. The players sadly returned to the locker room. The game has not yet restarted and news is awaited.

As reported by “RMC Sport”, in fact, with the new regulation, which came into force only yesterday, the referee will decide on the possible restart or not only after an interview with the local authorities.

For France, the need to carry out careful reflections to resolve the violence emergency appears increasingly evident. Beyond the Alps, there have already been several races marked by episodes of madness during this first part of the season.

There French Cup will be the protagonist of the weekend with all due respect to the championship which will then restart on Tuesday. The Paris Fc is third in the standings in Ligue 2, in cohabitation with theAuxerre, with 33 points. In front it has only the Toulouse (34) and theAjaccio (35).

At the time of the suspension of the match, the result of the match was still at 1-1. To the advantage signed by the Parisians with Gaetan Laura after just 7 minutes, he equalized the Lyon with the Moussa network Dembele, one minute from the interval.

