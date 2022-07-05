Yet another shooting in the US

What to do if you are denied a nonimmigrant visa for the United States? Why is the dollar rising in Colombia? Pope Francis rules out resigning due to his state of health…for the time being. This is what you need to know to start the day. Truth first.

1. A new shooting puts the US in mourning

At least six people were killed, including a Mexican national, and 31 were injured in a shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, during an Independence Day parade. A man identified as Robert E. Crimo III was arrested in connection with the shooting.

2. Why is the dollar rising in Colombia?

Beyond the impact of the elections, the appreciation of the dollar in Colombia is not just a phenomenon of recent months. With ups and downs, it maintains an upward trend at least since April 2018, when it was trading at 2,707 Colombian pesos. The dollar in Colombia reached 4,205 pesos.



3. What to do if you are denied a visa for the United States?

Although the United States approves a vast majority of applications for a nonimmigrant visa—for foreign nationals seeking to enter the United States on a temporary basis—there is a chance of being denied. Here you can consult the main reasons why a US visa application can be rejected.

4. Who is Silvina Aída Batakis, the new Minister of Economy of Argentina?

After the unexpected resignation of Martín Guzmán as Minister of Economy of Argentina, the government of President Alberto Fernández appointed Silvina Aída Batakis as his replacement. in the midst of the political and economic crisis that the country is going through.

5. Doctors and nurses offer abortion help on TikTok

After the United States Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade, medical professionals across the country are using their TikTok accounts to show their support and offer help to obstetricians and gynecologists who may be facing increased demand for care. abortion in states where the procedure is still legal.

at coffee time

Flights return to normal in the United States, after another holiday weekend full of cancellations



Flights at US airports appear to be back to normal this Monday, after another holiday weekend. difficult for passengers, caused by a series of canceled flights.

Adele says she was devastated after canceling her Las Vegas residency

Adele’s fans, who had their tickets ready for her show, weren’t the only ones devastated when the artist had to cancel your Las Vegas residency.

This man and his dog spent seven years traveling around the world

Very few people attempt to walk around the world, and even fewer manage to complete the journey. On May 21, 2022, Tom Turcich of New Jersey became the 10th person on record to accomplish this remarkable feat, while his four-legged companion, Savannah was the first dog to do so.

Cristiano Ronaldo is absent on his return to training and his future at Manchester United is increasingly uncertain

The striker Cristiano Ronaldo did not appear this Monday in the return to training of Manchester United for family reasons, as reported by the media.

This is how ómicron redirects the course of the coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Elmer Huerta reviews what these two and a half years of pandemic have been like and how the omicron variant is defining the current course of the emergency sanitary.

The number of the day

$125 million

Illumination’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” the latest installment in the “Despicable Me” animated franchise, grossed an estimated $125 million domestically. in its four-day opening weekend, according to Universal.

quote of the day

“It never crossed my mind, it never crossed my mind. Not at the moment”

Pope Francis rules out resigning due to his state of health… for now.



And to finish…

Florida teen speaks to CNN after surviving shark attack

Florida teen Addison Bethea talks to CNN’s Brianna Keilar after surviving a shark attack in Florida, on the shores of the Gulf, while fishing in shallow waters.