yet another woman. Wanda Nara in the drama? – Free Daily

yet another woman. Wanda Nara in the drama?

The situation between Mauro Icardi And Wanda Nara. Everything seemed to have returned, after the two had been one step away from divorce by their own admission. But now the Argentine footballer has completely disappeared from social networks: all the photos have been removed, as well as his account has disappeared from Instagram. Does it have anything to do with the latest bomb indiscretions from Argentina?

According to some gossip portals, the news is that Icardi would have tried to seduce another woman, even before the messages with Eugenia “China” Suarez. It would be Rocio Guirao Diaz, model born in 1984, born and raised in Argentina but currently in the United States, where among other things she boasts several television appearances. It seems that Icardi has tried an approach with her, always through social networks: apparently, however, he would not have found fertile ground as with China Suarez, given that Rocio has been married since 2008 and has three children.

In all this the lawyer of Wanda Nara, Ana Rosenfield, made statements on an Argentine television program that have fueled further suspicions that the two may not have completely returned yet: “Nobody wants to live under the same roof with a person who, while one is he takes care of the house and the family, he plots something in parallel ”.

