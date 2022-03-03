The sports world is shocked by the death of Yevhen Malyshev during a Russian attack in its conflict against Ukraine. The young athlete, specialized in biathlon, was doing military service with his country. The sad departure of the promise of Ukrainian sport was confirmed by the Ukrainian Biathlon Federation through its social networks.

Born in 2002, Malyshev had temporarily left his professional biathlon career to fulfill his military service. The young man lost his life in the armed conflict in Ukraine. “We deeply sing to the homeland, to friends and family. Eternal memory”, they wrote from the Ukrainian Biathlon Federation.

“Heroes don’t die,” commented several of his teammates from the Kharkiv city junior team. Precisely, the young deceased biathlete was a native of Kharkiv, one of the cities that has suffered the most from Russian bombing in recent hours.

Ukrainian athletes defend their country

Several Ukrainian sports figures have joined the army to defend their country. The coach of the FC Sheriff Tiraspol football club, Yuriy Vernydub, the chess player Georgy Timoshenko or boxers like Vasyl Lomachenko are some of the cases.

This while different world organizations impose a veto on Russian national teams, teams or athletes. Added to this are the opinions of some famous Russian athletes such as Daniil Medvedev, Andrei Rublev and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The three tennis players have called for the end of the war.

