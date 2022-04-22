YG & Brittany Renner spark dating rumors

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Los Angeles, CA – It looks like YG has a new woman in his life. On Thursday, April 21, the Compton rapper was spotted on a date with fitness model and social media personality Brittany Renner.

Photos circulating on social media show YG (real name Keenon Jackson) and Renner grabbing ice cream together while out and about in Los Angeles.

The pair were seen hugging each other as they sat outside the glacier and appeared to be enjoying each other’s company while sitting together on a bench, YG watching Renner intently on a photo.

YG was most recently linked to girlfriend Catelyn Sparks, with whom he shares two daughters, Harmony, six, and Vibe, two. Last October, Sparks posed nude alongside YG (who was fully clothed) in a risque photo shoot uploaded to Instagram.

In September 2019, rapper 4Hunnid began dating singer Kehlani after years of friendship. However, the couple broke up in February 2020 after Kehlani caught YG cheating. (His infidelity was first exposed when he was caught kissing another woman outside of a Halloween party in October.)

“I saw his phone and there were just things I didn’t need to see that weren’t surface level things,” she said. The breakfast club following the breakup. “They were very deep and complex and I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I need to take a step back because I don’t think we’re on the same page as this. “”

She added: “We are not on any kind of bad terms. I wish him the best, he wishes me the best, it’s only love.

Brittany Renner, meanwhile, has had a string of high-profile relationships in recent years. In May 2021, the 30-year-old Instagram influencer welcomed a child with NBA star PJ Washington – who is six years her junior – although the couple separated a few weeks later.

Renner also reportedly had affairs with Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Chris Brown and Trey Songz, as well as James Harden, Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray and Colin Kaepernick.

