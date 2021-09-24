$ YGG soars thanks to listing on Binance

Yield Guild Games and its token $ YGG – project already discussed on the pages of Cryptocurrency.it, he finally shares on Binance and, as is necessary in these cases, a race to buy starts.

A token that we bring to the fore thanks to our analytics center – that we had been following for some time and that we had already listed as a project from to follow, because it is located in a very important crossroads.

YGG is among the best – pushes listing on Binance for a high quality project

For a few hours it has also been available for purchase on Binance, here to open a free account, which was the first exchange of a certain thickness to include it in the list – in a move that in addition to triggering purchases – will probably trigger a cascade effect that will also lead to other exchanges.

We can find $ YGG on the internal exchange of Binance against the main ones stablecoin – in quick exchange and with very low commissions. All seasoned with the services that have made this exchange very popular, such as the Liquid Swap – to earn reward simply by providing our tokens in cash to the exchange.

Available from 08:00 on Binance: but why should we care about YGG?

The listing on Binance – there are dozens of them every month – not the most relevant fact for this blockchaine for this protocol. In fact, we are talking about one DAO, i.e. a decentralized organization that invests in NFT and which is linked to many projects at the crossroads between video games And blockchain.

A sector that we have seen grow in popularity thanks to protocols such as AXS, but also how Alice. One of the possible applications of technologies in blockchain and that have relaunched the market for collectibles and the approach to game items by gamers.

Loading... Advertisements

The relative token is used for the yield farming, for it staking and also for governance – and will, as always is the case in this type of organization, assume greater relevance once the central project becomes more used. A kind of bet on the future, which given the prestige of the DAO and also the enormous interest that is being created around this sector, could be very interesting.

The moment of video games on blockchain slows down, but …

It is absolutely not true that it is in strong retreat, as several analysts have reported, in our opinion wrongly. There may not be another soon boom like the one of AXS, but the volumes continue to grow and to be very interesting.

A sign of what we are saying is also the great interest that is being created around YGG – with the exchanges on Binance which are proceeding at full speed and which will, in all likelihood, affect more and more people.

The applications of the blockchain are many and different – and that of video games is only one of them, although it is also one of the most interesting. Proof of this is the boom too OriginTrail, which deals with traceability and many other protocols that make use unconventional, that is, without financial transactions in the strict sense.

A light, on a day that is characterized by yet another FUD that comes from China, which led to a significant contraction of the markets. But the world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, also thanks to this variety, will once again come out unscathed.