From the Chinese social network Weibo comes the first benchmarks of the NVIDIA GeForce MX550graphic that was formally announced in mid-December, well, the price was announced, and we have not known its specifications until today thanks to the leak.

We are facing a graphic for laptops based on the graphic chip Nvidia TU117 (TSMC’s Turing @ 12nm architecture) that offers 1024 CUDA Cores coupled with a 2GB/4GB configuration of GDDR6 @ 12 Gbps memory limited by a 64-bit memory interface resulting in a bandwidth of 96Gbps. In this case, the tested model offered 2 GB of memory, which can be a very limiting factor in some games depending on the graphics settings. All this adds up a TDP of 35W.

NVIDIA GeForce MX550

The leak also indicates that the NVIDIA GeForce MX550 was 98.64 percent faster than the iGPU of an unknown Intel Core i5 processor, while it was 59.63% faster than AMD Radeon 660M integrated in the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and 4.45% faster than AMD Radeon 680M integrated in the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H.

This percentage would have been higher if in Metro Exodus, as an example, it would not have penalized him to offer only 2 GB of memory (That is why in the synthetic tests it is also surpassed by the most powerful option from AMD).

Obviously, here everything will be a matter of priceand it is that if a laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H costs you 500 euros (for example), but then a Core i5 + GeForce MX 550 costs you 600 euros, it is evident that the AMD option is a better option even if it is a slightly less powerful.

Nvidia GeForce MX550 2GB vs. Radeon 660M vs. Radeon 680M 740x416 1

via: @9550pro