From the Chinese social network Weibo comes the first benchmarks of the NVIDIA GeForce MX550graphic that was formally announced in mid-December, well, the price was announced, and we have not known its specifications until today thanks to the leak.

We are facing a graphic for laptops based on the graphic chip Nvidia TU117 (TSMC’s Turing @ 12nm architecture) that offers 1024 CUDA Cores coupled with a 2GB/4GB configuration of GDDR6 @ 12 Gbps memory limited by a 64-bit memory interface resulting in a bandwidth of 96Gbps. In this case, the tested model offered 2 GB of memory, which can be a very limiting factor in some games depending on the graphics settings. All this adds up a TDP of 35W.

The leak also indicates that the NVIDIA GeForce MX550 was 98.64 percent faster than the iGPU of an unknown Intel Core i5 processor, while it was 59.63% faster than AMD Radeon 660M integrated in the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H and 4.45% faster than AMD Radeon 680M integrated in the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H.

This percentage would have been higher if in Metro Exodus, as an example, it would not have penalized him to offer only 2 GB of memory (That is why in the synthetic tests it is also surpassed by the most powerful option from AMD).

Obviously, here everything will be a matter of priceand it is that if a laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H costs you 500 euros (for example), but then a Core i5 + GeForce MX 550 costs you 600 euros, it is evident that the AMD option is a better option even if it is a slightly less powerful.

via: @9550pro