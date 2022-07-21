Yina Calderón showed her radical haircut: “I feel with a renewed image, even international”

Yina Calderón, Colombian influencer. Photo: Screenshot

Among the celebrities of social networks, if someone has always shown a taste for changing their image, it has been Yina Calderon. As for her hair, the content creator has gone through various shades of hair, although she has worn classic colors such as black, she has also worn her hair in more modern shades such as pink and orange.

However, whether it’s dark or fancy, the former TV star has generally been seen with long hair…until now. The woman from Huila wanted to change her look once again, but this time she went one step further and cut her hair, but not just a few centimeters, she wanted to cut it quite a bit, radically to be precise.

In this way, now she has a pixie haircut, with her usual pink tone. About this change, she recently expressed from her social networks:

“Why so drastic my haircut? I tell you that I really wanted to have a change, another style, another cut, another atmosphere... I feel that this cut suits me because it makes my face look slimmer… I wanted to stop using wigs, extensions -I totally love them, but for a while I wanted to get out of that-… other than that I look like very youthful, so I chose this cut”.

Since she said goodbye to her long hair, Yina Calderón also wanted to talk about female stereotypes and thereby send a message to young people.

Yina Calderón after radical haircut: “I feel with a renewed image, even international”

“We are in a world of taboos where, because you are a woman, some people think that you have to wear your hair long, or that because you are a man you have to wear your hair short, it is also a message to the youth to take risks.… understand that you can do with your body, with your style, with your way of being, whatever you want because it is not affecting anyone. Let’s break taboo that women always have to be skinny, operated, or not be operated. If I am operated on it is because I like it, but if you are not operated on it is because you also like it…”.

And, beyond the fact that the businesswoman also feels that with her new image she is breaking stereotypes and sending a powerful message to youth, she also gave an account of how satisfied she is with her cut, which she feels makes her look renewed and with a touch international, which he also highlighted in this regard.

“… I have always been a woman with long hair, with wigs or not, I made this decision and I love it, I feel different, I feel with a renewed image, even international…”.

And if we talk about national and international entertainment figures who have worn cuts similar to the one Yina Calderón currently has, we could mention the actress and presenter Margarita Ortega or the model Belky Arizala who, in her case, is shaved. On the other hand, the singers Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato, in addition to the actresses Charlize Theron and Cara Delevingne, have also had quite short hair.

The name of the Huilense has been known throughout Colombia since 2013, when she developed as a participant in ‘Protagonistas de Nuestra tele’, in one of its many versions.

After the reality show, the content creator did not continue either as an actress or as a presenter, since the aforementioned program was focused on these two themes. Even so, Yina Calderón became a figure on social networks, an influencer, but also an entrepreneurial woman. In fact, she has a company focused on the sale of girdles, and her performance as a DJ should not be left out.

