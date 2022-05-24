Yiyo Sarante grows up at United Palace in New York

Salsero Yiyo Sarante, who celebrated his ten years in music, grew up on the emblematic stage of the United Palace in New York City, where thousands of fans of the artist gathered last Saturday.

The celebration of the first decade in the music of the renowned salseroproduced by veteran producer René Brea Under the general idea of ​​Aracelis Mateo and his representative in the Big Apple Vidal Cedeño, he had the participation, as special guests, of the “Dad of Rap” Pencil “Conscious” with whom he performed the song in collaboration “The curse”, Químico ‘Ultramega ‘ sang the remix of “Tierra Mala” and the singer Kiara Franco shone with YIyo on stage with the song “Sálvame”.

“Very good night, very good night. I am very happy that today we are accomplices of such an important night for me, for the Dominican Republic and for us who make salsa there in the patio, 100 percent Dominican. It is an achievement not only for me but for all the boys, all the companions say: Alex Matos, the Chiquito Team Band, Sexappeal, Michel ‘el bienón’, Asdrubal, el Canario, Raulin Rosendo”, explained Yiyo during his presentation.

Amid applause and ovations, Sarante’s followers received each of his songs in unison with his spectacular band, which he was always in tune with him, also an arranger.

“I’m excited. You can’t imagine how happy I am for the support you have always given me. Every time I come, every time I go out to a disco, wherever I have to sing, I always live with my nerves on edge, thinking and people will come to see me And you don’t know how happy I am to see this stage filled to its capacity ”, Yiyo Sarante expressed excitedly.

One of the most important themes of Yiyo’s career, which is around more than 600 million views on social networks “Heart of steel” could not miss during this presentation and to give it that familiar touch, he performed it with his son Julio, with whom he sang the song years ago when he was just a child.

An average of hours served for in a masterful way, Yiyo, singing to his legion of fans in New York City. The singer had two costume changes by the designer Martín Polanco and the host of the night was made by the communicator José Ángel Morván.

“We both fooled each other”, “stay”, “pirate”, “you will miss me”, “compare me”, “without essence”, “you are where you are”, “cinnamon skin”, were part of the songs that the sauce boat

During the night, a surprise was delivered to Yiyo Sarante by the United Palace administration, which consisted of a scroll acknowledging the “sold out” of the show on the emblematic stage just weeks after it was announced.