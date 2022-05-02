Yizette Cifredo cries when she is surprised with a mural inspired by her photo

The host Yizette Cifredo She was moved this morning after she was surprised with a mural inspired by her that is painted on a building on Calle San Agustín and Calle Pelayo, in Puerta de Tierra.

Without knowing what awaited her, the talent of “NotiCentro At Dawn” She arrived at the place accompanied by her partner, the journalist Aixa Vázquez, who made her believe that they would cover a cultural event.

“Oh my God,” was the first expression that the former beauty queen released when she saw the mural.

Cifredo was so surprised that she repeatedly raised her hands to her face as a sign of astonishment and disbelief.

“And who did this?”, he questioned to which Aixa Vázquez replied that it is a work of the muralist Christian Hernández, better known as “Shipwreck”.

“Thanks with all my heart. It really is beautiful. You have to tell me the full story of how they came to this decision, but for me it is an honor. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said the also manager of the Miss Universe Puerto Rico franchise.

On why it was chosen to capture Cifredo on that gigantic wall, Hernández explained to Noticentro that he had been looking for six months to make a series of representative paintings of Puerto Rico and its culture and in that search. In the search, which included looking at social networks, he found the presenter’s photo in which she appears dressed in a bomba dance skirt with the Puerto Rican flag and the sea in the background.

He revealed that it was the community that chose Yizette’s image to be on the mural. The artist explained that it took him two months to complete it.