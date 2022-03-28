Yizette Cifredo is the new director of Miss Universe Puerto Rico

The motivator and communicator Yizette Cifredo was confirmed this morning as the new director of Miss Universe Puerto Rico (MUPR). During a press conference held in the lobby of Wapa Television -official channel of the local contest- the also social entrepreneur was grateful and enthusiastic about this new opportunity.

Jorge Hidalgo, vice president of Channel 4, said that it is time to look to the future and all its possibilities.

“(We have) a single goal, to retake the place that Puerto Rico has in the universe to take it to another level, prepared and committed. We have had four extraordinary queens, all ranked in the top 10 in the world,” she said.

Immediately afterwards, the executive announced the new team in charge of the organization made up of Cifredo, Sonia Valentine and Stephanie Soto.

In this way, Cifredo becomes the substitute for Denise Quinones, who on May 21, 2021, left the MUPR organization to pursue other personal projects. The decision for Miss Universe 2001 came less than a week before Soto’s participation in Miss Universe 2021.

“When we talk about beauty pageants we think of a candidate who represents Puerto Rico and that is part of it. It is a group of young people who bet on the platform to accelerate their development and enter fields of interest such as: entertainment, communications, journalism, entrepreneurship, among many others. Our commitment is with all of them and, without a doubt, with the one that is selected and with Puerto Rico, to continue shining,” said the presenter of “NotiCentro at dawn” through written communication.

Likewise, during the press conference, Cifredo took the opportunity to thank the trust that has just been placed in his hands to direct the local MUPR franchise.

“’Thank you’ is seven letters that fall short. Sometimes one underestimates oneself and I never thought I would assume a role like the one given to me today. I fell in love with the possibility. Thanks to Wapa Television because they believed in me more than me. I welcome this responsibility that you have for Puerto Rico. I know what this represents, that we place a lot of trust in what happens in the contest and what it means to see Puerto Rico shine. I take it with humility and commitment”, assured.

The new director of MUPR was Miss Puerto Rico Petite and Miss Global Petite in the year 2000. In fact, on December 30, 2020, the wife of the singer and presenter Victor Santiagoset aside time to reflect through social networks on beauty pageants.

“When they talk about beauty queens, hesitating over the phrase of world peace cannot be missed. And you know what? That desire is not so crazy na’… For me, it is something that everyone should desire, aspire to and work for”, he wrote on Instagram. “I learned a lot in my year as Miss,” she added.