Yizette Cifredo now directs the Miss Universe Puerto Rico pageant

Yizette Cifredo is the new director of the Miss Universe Puerto Rico pageant, it was announced this morning at a press conference on Wapa TV.

Along with her will work Sonia Valentín, producer of the event, and Estefanía Soto, former Miss Universe Puerto Rico.

Jorge Hidalgo, president of Wapa TV, was in charge of the announcement, emphasizing that this team has the task of seeking the sixth beauty crown for the Island.

“The first thing I have to say is thank you,” Cifredo reacted, and then confessed, “I fell in love” with the opportunity. “I’m happy, because I believe in teamwork,” he continued before introducing Estafanía Soto, who will act as development supervisor for the contest.

The appointment of the current member of presenters of the morning “Noticentro at dawn” occurs a little less than a year after the departure of Denise Quiñones from the direction of the contest, a title currently held by Michelle Colón.

During the last edition of the Miss Universe international contest, it was the station’s programming director, Sonia Valentín, who accompanied the Puerto Rican queen during her participation in Israel.

The image consultant Clark Ivor and Carmencita Rodríguez remain in the work team.