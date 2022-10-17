YK Osiris reveals that Drake and Lil Baby are no longer his friends

In a disturbing Instagram Live, YK Osiris reveals that Drake and Lil Baby aren’t friends while feeling like no one is picking on him. YK Osiris has also revealed that he no longer wants to live and is giving up his location in Los Angeles.

YK Osiris has two platinum singles on his 2019 debut album gifted which shows that his talent is undeniable when he is in action. Since 2019, he’s mostly been seen in hilarious Instagram videos showing off his sense of humor or cracking a joke depending on how you see it. Her video showing off her two-piece Gucci suit at 21 Saage is a classic that will go down in the pantheon of dress reaction videos on Youtube. In addition to rental time, we saw YK Osiris with Lil Baby and Drake playing his heart out, which became a permanent joke.

YK Osiris took to Instagram yesterday and revealed that someone stole $40,000 from him and from the wording he seemed to know exactly who the culprit might have been.

After that post, YK went on a weird Instagram rant about no one “f*cks” with him. He started off by claiming that Drake and Lil Baby weren’t talking to him anymore before asking him why he should keep living. Keep in mind he was just hanging out with Drake for his OVOfest weekend just over a month ago and Lil Baby has been in hiding preparing for the release of his new album.

“Drake doesn’t fuck with me either. Me and Drake aren’t talking. Me and Lil Baby don’t talk. No one in the industry fucks with Osiris. Nobody. So don’t keep using these shit people. We do not talk. Lil Baby don’t fuck with me anymore. Drake doesn’t fuck with me anymore. No one fucks with Osiris. So why the hell do I keep on living? You do not understand. So you tell me why should I go on living? I don’t understand. You tell me all kinds of bullshit, but I give you explanations, why should I go on living? »

After the disturbing claims, YK Osiris revealed that he was going to the Beverly Center in Los Angeles and anyone could pick him up because he didn’t want to live. A very sad situation and I hope his loved ones can talk to him and get to the root of the problems.