Yo Gotti drops $1.2m on 2 Rolls-Royce twins for his 41st birthday: “Thanks to Da Streets”

Memphis, TN – Yo Gotti continues his birthday tradition by spoiling himself with lavish gifts. Tuesday, May 17, the boss of the Collective Music Group (CMG) offered not one but two Rolls-Royces, totaling 1.2 million dollars. Gotti shared an Instagram video of himself entering the dealership and exploring the black and yellow luxury vehicles.

“1.2 million gifts I fell in love with twins,” he wrote in the caption. “#EveryDayMyBirthday #ThanksToDaStreets Thanks to @rollsroycecars #Custom #TWININ.”

Yo Gotti, who turns 41 on Thursday, May 19, previously pledged to spend more than $1 million a year on luxurious birthday gifts. In 2021, Gotti splurged on his 40th birthday and bought himself two ice-cold Richard Mille watches worth around $1.1 million. The previous year, he lost $1.3 million to buy a turquoise Rolls Royce Truck ($480,000), a turquoise Ferrari F400,000 ($290,000), a turquoise Lamborghini ($180,000) and a Richard Mille watch matching turquoise is priced at $10,000.

Gotti is also gathering a cast of star friends and collaborators to perform at the 8th annual “Birthday Bash” celebration at the FedEx Forum in his hometown of Memphis on Friday, July 15. In previous years, Yo Gotti surprised fans by bringing special guests such as Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, TI, City Girls, Jeezy, Monica, Gucci Mane, Polo G and more to perform. Tickets are available here.

