Yo Gotti is looking to hire a personal driver for 250 KA per year

Yo Gotti has already expanded his Collective Music Group (CMG) empire this year with the additions of Mozzy, Lil Poppa and the label’s first R&B artist Lehla Samia, but now he’s looking to grow his team in a new way.

On Wednesday, May 18, the Memphis rap mogul announced he was hiring a personal driver to drive him around his ever-expanding fleet of expensive cars. The job pays a handsome salary of $250,000, but applicants should be prepared to wear a yellow top hat.

“Looking for a well paying driver..250k #YellowTopHat Extra,” he wrote on Instagram.

Yo Gotti’s job offer comes just days after he splashed $1.2 million on two new Rolls-Royces for his 41st birthday. Each ride costs $600,000 and comes with a unique custom lemon yellow interior. They continue Gotti’s annual tradition of indulging in a seven-figure spending spree around his birthday.

“Every year we blow a bag”, the CM10 the rapper, who officially turned 41 on Thursday, May 19, said in an Instagram video showing off his birthday shopping. “That’s how we do in this area. We twin in this fucking asshole.

Apparently, Yo Gotti’s birthday bargain isn’t over yet. “Ayo, it’s officially CMG Summer, it’s officially kicking off my birthday. Stay tuned, we still have some big announcements for you all,” he said in an Instagram clip. posted Wednesday night, “I’m spending a million bucks everywhere and so far I’m at 1.2. Y’all keep counting… Street niggas, we up.”

Earlier in May, Yo Gotti announced the return of his annual birthday bash to his native Memphis after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The concert takes place at the FedEx Forum on July 15.

Although the lineup has yet to be announced, the typically star-studded event has seen performances from Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, TI, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion and many more over the years. previous ones.

