Yo Gotti wants to hire a driver and offers to pay him $250,000 a year

An easy mission given the promised salary?

Yo Gotti wastes no time. Now 41, the founder of the Collective Music Group label (CMG) on which will have signed Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee or even Mozzy, among others, is looking to recruit again. Not artists, no, but a private driver paid ruby ​​on the nail.

Yo Gotti is looking for a driver

The Memphis rap mogul spares no expense. Yo Gotti has just announced that it wants to recruit its next driver, to whom he is ready to offer an annual salary of 250,000 dollars. The only condition for the profile will be, in addition to having a valid license, to agree to wear… a yellow hat: “I am looking for a driver, I pay well… 250,000 dollars. An extra yellow hat. »

Gotti publishes this announcement only a few days after having paid the tidy sum of 1.2 million dollars, invested in two Rolls-Royces. A birthday gift tailored to the man, who has just celebrated his 41st birthday. It must be said that the veteran has taken the habit of celebrating each of his birthdays by offering gifts exceeding one million dollars. Many artists have given concerts at his previous parties, including Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, TI, Jeezy, Gucci Mane or even Megan Thee Stallion.