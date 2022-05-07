Yoel Romero WON BY FULMINANT KO at Bellator 280 in Paris (+VIDEO) – SwingComplete

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

The 45-year-old veteran Cuban fighter, Yoel Romero (14-6), spectacularly won his fight this Friday, May 6 in the co-main event of the Bellator 280 held in Paris, by knocking out his rival on duty, the American, in the last second of the fight. alex polizzi (10-2).

It may interest you: OFFICIAL: Cuba ANNOUNCED professional debut of its boxers, date, place and rivals

“The Soldier of God”, as the Cuban Romero is known in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), went up to the octagon of the Accor Arena in Paris, France, in search of his first success in Bellator after the defeat suffered in his debut against Phil Davis (24-6), in September 2021. That, after making his mark in the UFC, where he came very close to being world champion on two occasions.

In addition, Romero was looking to return to winning ways after four setbacks in a row, three in his final fights in the UFC and his debut in Bellator. The last time he walked out of the octagon victorious was in February 2018, when he faced luke rockhold (16-5)

His rival from the French night, Polizzi, was not easy to defeat, since at 30 years old he had a record of 10-1 in MMA before the fight with Romero and was light heavyweight champion in LFA before moving to Bellator.

It may interest you: ANNOUNCED Cuban boxer Robeisy Ramírez RETURN to the ring against UNDEFEATED rival

However, despite everything, Romero stormed into the octagon ready to beat his opponent and dominated the fight almost from start to finish, until he got the KO over Polizzi at the end of the third round of the duel.

After a strong combination of blows that struck down the American, Romero sent him to the canvas in very bad shape and forced the referee to decree the end of the fight immediately, with one second to go.

“I wanted to send a message and I succeeded. I thank the Bellator fans, the MMA fans and Paris”, Romero said at the end of the fight, as reported by Jorge Ebro in El Nuevo Herald.

“Yoel demonstrated his physical and technical ability. He did everything we had planned. From a distance I gave him instructions. He answered many questions », added the Cuban’s coach, Pedro Lay, who could not make the trip to French lands due to problems with his passport.

It may interest you: Yordenis Ugás’ mother lashed out against Cuban television for OFFENSES and MOCKING about her son

On this occasion, “The Soldier of God” was dominant in the octagon and left no room for his rival almost at no time, with a constant, incisive blow, taking him to the canvas several times.

Now Romero has a balance of 14-6 in his MMA career and 1-1 in Bellator, sending a clear message that even at 45 years of age, they should count on him for future top-level presentations.