Yoga and meditation in the office to improve mental health at work

The pace of life in today’s society is leading many workers to assume prolonged stress over time that can lead to health problems. In fact, according to World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) an estimated 12 billion work days are lost each year due to depression and anxiety, costing the global economy almost a trillion dollars.

Given these data, it is necessary to take measures. The WHO global guidelines on mental health at work recommend measures to address mental health risks such as heavy workload, negative behaviors and other factors that cause distress at work. For the first time, the WHO recommends training for managers so they can prevent stressful work environments and respond to workers who suffer.





The WHO World Mental Health Report (overview), published in June 2022, showed that of the one billion people living with a mental disorder in 2019, 15% of working-age adults experienced a mental disorder. The work amplifies broader social problems than negatively affect mental healthsuch as discrimination and inequality. Bullying and psychological violence (also known as mobbing) is a key workplace bullying complaint that has a negative impact on mental health. However, discussing or disclosing mental health remains taboo in workplaces around the world.

The guidelines also recommend better ways to address the needs of workers with mental health problems, propose interventions that support their return to work and, in the case of those with serious mental health problems, offer interventions that facilitate their return to paid employment. Importantly, the guidelines call for targeted interventions to protect health, humanitarian and emergency workers.

yoga and meditation

Within the recommendations, the WHO suggests the implementation of physical activities like yoga: «The possibility of providing opportunities for leisure-based physical activity, such as resistance training, strength training, aerobic training, walking or yoga, can be considered for workers to improve health mental health and work capacity”, for those workers with emotional distress, it recommends “assessing physical exercise, such as aerobic training and weight training, to reduce symptoms”.





Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the WHO says: “It is time to focus on the detrimental effect that work can have on our mental health” and adds “The well-being of the individual is reason enough to act, but poor mental health it can also have a debilitating impact on a person’s performance and productivity. These new guidelines can help prevent negative work situations and cultures and offer much-needed mental health protection and support for workers.”

Mental health risks

A separate WHO/ILO document explains the WHO guidelines in terms of practical strategies for governments, employers and workers and their organizations, in the public and private sectors. The goal is to support prevention of mental health risks, protect and promote mental health at work, and support people with mental health problems so they can participate and thrive in the world of work. Investment and leadership will be fundamental for the application of the strategies.

“Since people spend much of his life at workA safe and healthy work environment is essential. We need to invest to build a culture of prevention for mental health at work, reform the work environment to end stigma and social exclusion, and ensure that employees with mental health conditions feel protected and supported.” said Guy Ryder, Director-General of the ILO.

The ILO Occupational Safety and Health Convention (No. 155) and Recommendation (No. 164) provide a legal framework to protect the health and safety of workers. However, the WHO Mental Health Atlas found that only 35% of countries reported having national work-related mental health promotion and prevention programmes.





COVID-19 caused a 25% increase in general anxiety and depression worldwide, highlighting the unpreparedness of governments to deal with its impact on mental health and revealing a chronic shortage of mental health resources Worldwide. In 2020, governments around the world spent an average of just 2% of health budgets on mental health, with lower-middle income countries spending less than 1%.