Yoga, the three positions to rebalance the body

Sometimes a few asanas are enough to feel good. Simple, within everyone’s reach, they guarantee total benefits. Here’s what they are

Winter, stillness: often one feels not only in the body, but also in the commitments of the day. There is no time to devote to a whole yoga session. We can though “to steal”three asane for counter tensions, rebalance ourselves. “The postural tone, that is the natural tension that we have in the body when we remain standing, grows with stress, a sedentary lifestyle, often the sitting position maintained for many hours – he explains Elena Buscone, massage therapist, trainer, yoga and pilates teacher. This can lead to lose joint mobility, create tension. Made two-three times per week bring enormous benefits. Always remember: breathing is essential: influences the parasympathetic system, allows you to unplug. In particular exhalation: plays on muscle relaxation and prevents tensions “.

Plier. “Sitting, on the buttocks, stretch both legs and get taller. He tilts his torso forward, back straight and brings his arms to the ground, along his legs. According to your degree of flexibility, he grabs your knees, calves, ankles. This position serves to stretch the rear chain, from the heels to the top of the head. We feel it especially in the hamstrings and back. Beginners they can do this stretch with their knees bent, so that they get tension without hurting themselves. The position must be maintained for 40-45 seconds “.

Eye of the needle. “We stretch the piriformis, a deep muscle of the pelvis, located under the buttocks. Due to a sitting position often maintained for a long time, this muscle is intertwined: this can cause sciatica and low back pain. Here’s how to do it. Lie on your back, put your right ankle on your left knee. Then grab the back of the left thigh bringing it closer to the chest. Shoulders and head should be flat on the ground. You can use a towel, which passes behind the thigh and which you pull on both ends, to have more width than the arms. The right ankle remains free, not resting on the knee or thigh. Hold the position 35-40 seconds, then reverse everything “.

Cobra. “This exercise allows you to stretch the entire anterior chain. Start on your stomach, stretching your legs behind to have your hips flat in contact with the ground. Then place your hands under your shoulders, at chest height. Extend your arms out in front of you and lift your head upward to extend the cervical. Beginners they can perform the position with the elbows bent, keeping the lower ribs always on the ground. Fundamental: never force the position, but go along with your own rhythms. Exercise is intense: the position must be maintained for 30 seconds “.

January 19 – 10:30 am

