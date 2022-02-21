Yoigo gives you 6 months of online health in February

In the past, Yoigo has given away subscriptions to Smartick, discount codes for electricity rates with EnergyGo, free shipping at El Corte Inglés, discounts on refueling, online cooking courses and much more. This is a promotion that is activated one Tuesday of each month and allows access to a benefit for Yoigo customers who request it before its availability runs out. In this case, an old acquaintance repeats, since it is not the first time that this health service has been promoted on a Requete Tuesday.

What is DoctorGo?

The DoctorGo service is a flexible solution designed together with Quirón Salud for the care and protection of the health of Yoigo clients, which includes as its most outstanding services:

Immediate chat with specialists: Doctors from 9 specialties respond to your queries with a waiting time of less than 2 minutes.

Antibody test Covid-19 or Free analysis: IgG antibody serology post Covid-19 vaccination or complete blood and urine analysis.

Video call with a general practitioner 24/7: talk to a general practitioner 24/7, 365 days a year.

Electronic prescription: Receive all your medical prescriptions on your phone, which will be 100% valid at any pharmacy in Spain.

Nutritionist and personal trainer: personalized coaching to get in shape in association with EntrenaVirtual.

Free drug delivery: They take the medicines to your house for free.

His non-promotional price is 6 euros per month (8 euros per month if you are not a client of the operator), with coverage for a family nucleus made up of two adults, regardless of their relationship, and an unlimited number of consultations for dependent minors. Therefore, the value of this benefit is calculated at a discount of 36 euros on the subscription. It does not have permanence, so you can unsubscribe once the free period ends if you have not been convinced by the service.