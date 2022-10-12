Yolanda Hadid grandmother filled: her secrets about Khai, the daughter of Gigi Hadid

During an interview with ET magazine, Yolanda Hadid confided in her granddaughter named Khai, the daughter of Gigi Hadid. And the least we can say is that she is a fulfilled grandmother!

Mother concerned about the success of her three children, Yolanda Hadid is now a grandmother to the angels. In September 2020, her eldest daughter Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Khai. While the American top rarely talks about her daily life as a mom and seems to keep little Khai away from the media sphere, Yolanda Hadid indulged in a few secrets with AND. Apparently endowed with a curious and enthusiastic character, little Khai enchants the Hadid family: “Nature, horses, little ants, she pays attention to everything. She’s just the joy of my life and in fact of the whole family.”declares the fulfilled grandmother.

A blessing

For Yolanda Hadid, who has been battling Lyme disease for several years now, the presence of her granddaughter is a chance she intends to take advantage of as much as possible. “I’m 58, I’m like, ‘Thank God we had this baby, it’s our greatest blessing‘. And I’m just so happy, every day, if I can see her. It’s incredible”, she remarks. In the interview, the ex-wife of businessman Mohamed Hadid also raves about the many common points that the child shares with his mother, who died in 2019: “I feel like my mom came back into this miniature, amazing little human being. She’s doing things and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, that’s my mom’.” Touching.