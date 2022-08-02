Yolanda Hadid – The biography of Yolanda Hadid with Here.fr

Born Yolanda van den Herik on January 11, 1964 in the Netherlands, Yolanda Hadid is a Dutch-American model and media personality. When she was seven years old, her father died in a car accident. Raised by her mother, she was spotted by the founder of the Ford Models agency, Eileen Ford, and began a modeling career while still a teenager. From the 1980s, she worked internationally and distinguished herself as much in shots of prestigious magazines as on the catwalks of Fashion Week.

In 1994, the supermodel married businessman Mohamed Hadid with whom she welcomed three children: Gigi (born Jelena on April 23, 1995), Bella (born Isabella Khair on October 9, 1996) and Anwar (born June 22, 1999). Having become famous models, the three children quickly followed in the footsteps of their mother who encouraged them to pursue a career in modeling from an early age.

From 2011, Yolanda Hadid appears on television in the show Dutch Hollywood Vrouwen. In 2012, she made herself known to the general public with reality TV The Real Housewives of Beverly Hillswhich depicts the daily life of wealthy women residing in the Beverly Hills district. Emblematic face of the program until 2016, she regularly discusses her fight against Lyme disease, who was diagnosed in 2012. In 2017, she published the book Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease in which she confides in the hardships she faces as a result of her illness.

In 2018, she launched the reality series Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid in which several promising young models compete to win a contract with an agency.

On the private side, she was married to Mohamed Hadid for six years, from 1994 to 2000. On November 11, 2011, she married composer David Foster. The couple divorced on October 24, 2017.